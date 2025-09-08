MediSun Energy and GreenTech Environmental Sign Strategic MoUs to Drive Modular Desalination, Saudi Localization, and Global Expansion

PRNewswire

Singapore, September 8: MediSun Energy, a Singapore-based leader in integrated brine management, has signed two landmark Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with GreenTech Environmental, a China-based innovator in water treatment and resource recovery, during the Global Water Expo in Riyadh.

The partnerships bring together MediSun's breakthrough technologies Reverse Electrodialysis (RED) and Selective Electrodialysis Metathesis (S-EDM) with GreenTech's Newater House, a containerized desalination solution designed for rapid deployment and scalable impact. Capable of both Brackish Water Reverse Osmosis (BWRO) and Seawater Reverse Osmosis (SWRO), Newater House will now be enhanced with MediSun's technologies: RED for energy generation and brine management in SWRO and BWRO, and S-EDM to increase water recovery and brine minimization in BWRO. Together, the combined solution addresses some of the world's most pressing water challenges with higher efficiency, lower energy use, and reduced brine discharge.

Under the first MoU, MediSun will distribute Newater House across the Middle East and Africa, while GreenTech introduces MediSun's technologies in China. The second MoU takes the partnership further in Saudi Arabia through MediSun Arabia a joint venture with MOAJ Holding, a respected Saudi investment group where the focus extends beyond deployment to building local capacity. This includes manufacturing, technology transfer, and training programs designed to grow expertise within the Kingdom.

Joseph Chua, Co-Founder and President of MediSun, said : "Partnering with GreenTech marks a major step forward. Together, we are accelerating the rollout of the modular Newater House while expanding into key markets. Through MediSun Arabia and the support of MOAJ, we are also building long-term capabilities in Saudi Arabia to deliver lasting impact on the ground."

Eric Zhang, Chairman of GreenTech Environmental, added : "This collaboration unites international innovation with Saudi strength. By working alongside MediSun and MediSun Arabia, we are advancing solutions that directly support Vision 2030 and extend sustainable water management far beyond the Kingdom."

Dr. Ayman Alshelfan, Chairman of MediSun Arabia, added: " This partnership represents a significant milestone in enhancing Saudi Arabia's water security. By localizing cutting-edge desalination technologies, it establishes a foundation for a sustainable industry that generates employment opportunities, fosters local expertise, and solidifies the Kingdom's position as a global hub for innovative water solutions.''

By localizing innovation, the collaboration directly supports Saudi Vision 2030, fostering industrial resilience, creating jobs, and positioning the Kingdom as a global hub for next-generation desalination. From Saudi Arabia, the partners aim to not only strengthen domestic water security but also export sustainable water solutions worldwide delivering water security for Saudi, from Saudi.

About MediSun Energy

MediSun Energy is an integrated brine management company headquartered in Singapore. The company turns desalination brine and industrial waste streams into valuable resources through energy-efficient, circular solutions. Its proprietary technologies including RED, EDM, and CO₂ mineralization are designed to decarbonize energy-intensive sectors such as desalination and heavy industry, supporting a more sustainable and resource-resilient future.

About GreenTech Environmental

GreenTech Environmental is a China-based leader in advanced water treatment and resource recovery. Its modular, next-generation Newater House systems maximize efficiency, minimize cost , and transform brine into valuable resources. Leveraging proprietary GreenTech delivers scalable solutions for sustainable urban development, industrial efficiency, and national water security.

