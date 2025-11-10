MediTrust Health and Sino Biopharm Sign Strategic Cooperation Agreement at CIIE 2025 to Advance Drug-Insurance Integration New Model

PRNewswire

Hong Kong, November 10: Shanghai, November 10, 2025 - During the 8th China International Import Expo (CIIE), Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited ("Sino Biopharm") and Shanghai MediTrust Health Technology Group Co., Ltd. ("MediTrust Health") signed a strategic cooperation agreement. The two parties will carry out in-depth cooperation around innovative drugs and commercial insurance, jointly explore a new model of drug-insurance integration, and help more patients access high-quality, affordable medicines at an earlier stage.

Mr. Tse Hsin, Executive Director and Senior Vice President of Sino Biopharm, and Mr. Wang Rundong, President of MediTrust Health, attended the signing ceremony and delivered speeches. Mr. Li Zhigang, Chairman of MediTrust Health, was present as a witness.

Mr. Tse Hsin highlighted that as a leading Chinese innovative pharmaceutical group, Sino Biopharm generates annual revenue of approximately RMB 30 billion, ranks 38th among the Top 50 Global Pharmaceutical Companies, and has a pipeline of over 120 innovative drugs. With evolving demographics and deepening healthcare reforms, commercial health insurance has become a critical channel for innovative drugs to reach the market. This not only eases pressure on public medical insurance funds but also fuels R&D investment, fostering a sustainable industry cycle.

He emphasized MediTrust Health's role as a pivotal platform connecting pharmaceutical companies, insurers, and patients, giving it a unique edge in advancing "drug-insurance integration". The two parties will further explore AI, data collaboration, and innovative payment solutions to set new benchmarks for industry coordination.

Mr. Wang Rundong noted that MediTrust Health remains patient-centric, leveraging AI and data-driven multi-payment infrastructure to streamline the "diagnosis-treatment-payment" journey. "We envision insurance as more than a reimbursement toolit should be a bridge to better healthcare, ensuring patients facing critical illnesses gain earlier, more affordable access to treatment with greater peace of mind," he said. The partnership aligns with the "Healthy China 2030" strategy, aiming to enhance drug accessibility and build a win-win ecosystem for the pharmaceutical and insurance sectors.

About Sino Biopharm

Sino Biopharm, is a leading Chinese pharmaceutical company continuing to invest in Oncology, Hepatology, Respiratory and Surgery, exploring innovative therapies to improve the lives of patients. The company has strong manufacturing capabilities and broad patient access across China. Sino Biopharm is committed to bringing innovation to address unmet healthcare needs globally.

For further information about Sino Biopharm, please visit: https://www.sinobiopharm.com/en/

About MediTrust Health

MediTrust Health, as an innovative healthcare payor platform in China, is committed to transforming China's healthcare payment system by addressing funding and payment challenges faced by patients, health insurers and pharmaceutical companies. With our AI-empowered technologies, we have augmented the healthcare payment ecosystem and realized triple wins for all three stakeholders. With a focus on the needs of patients, insurers and pharmaceutical companies, we have developed two main offerings: Smart Pharma Solution provides pharmaceutical companies with a comprehensive suite of commercialization solutions across the product lifecycle; Smart Insurance Solution enables health insurance innovation by offering end-to-end support to health insurers through our proprietary AI-empowered technologies and access to quality medical resources. Additionally, we have also launched Care2Pay, an all-in-one user platform, that allows users to discover more payment solutions and complete direct billing transactions, ultimately delivering more comprehensive, quality and accessible healthcare to patients and their families. As of December 31, 2024, we had serviced approximately 393 million commercial health insurance policies, of which our City Supplementary Insurance projects covered 160 cities, and achieved cumulative savings of RMB 6.7 billion in out-of-pocket costs for patients.

More information can be found on the official website: https://www.meditrusthealth.com/en

