Medkart Champions Generic Drug Quality Amid Rising Consumer Concerns

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 15: With growing scrutiny around the quality and reliability of generic medicines in India, Medkart, Gujarat's largest generic-first pharmacy chain, is stepping forward to assure patients that affordability does not mean compromise. In response to increasing consumer concerns, the company has reinforced its Medkart Assured programrooted in audit-based sourcing, Schedule M compliance, and continuous recertification.

"Price mattersbut quality is non-negotiable. Medkart ensures every medicine on our shelves not only saves you money but also meets India's highest manufacturing and safety standards," said Ankur Agarwal, Co-founder of Medkart.

The Generic Dilemma: Cost vs. Confidence

India's generic drug market, valued at over USD 24 billion as per Invest India, continues to face consumer trust issues domestically. A 2025 study published in the European Journal of Clinical Pharmacology reported that patients often harbour doubts about the safety and effectiveness of generics, particularly in oncology and cardiovascular segments. The study emphasizes that inconsistent communication by healthcare providers and a lack of robust manufacturer-level visibility are key barriers to trust. Moreover, WHO-backed reviews have highlighted that enforcement of quality regulationsespecially in smaller manufacturing unitsis uneven, contributing to a fragmented trust ecosystem. These systemic challenges, combined with low awareness and historical overreliance on branded drugs, reinforce the incorrect perception that affordability comes at the cost of efficacy.

What Is Schedule Mand Why It Matters

To combat this, Medkart has aligned all its procurement processes with Schedule M of the Drugs and Cosmetics Acta stringent regulatory guideline that specifies Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) for pharmaceutical production. Schedule M, as outlined by the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (Schedule M-1 Guidelines), covers standards for equipment, hygiene, storage, testing, and documentationensuring that every medicine manufactured is traceable and safe for consumption.

Medkart Assured: Going Beyond Certification

Medkart's multi-layered quality assurance process includes:

- Plant Audits: Medkart independently conducts regular plant audits of all partnered manufacturers to ensure international quality norms.

- Compulsory Dual Testing: Quality checks are run twice on all products at NABL accredited third-party labs to monitor consistency.

- Medkart Assured Tag: Only after passing all quality thresholds is a product marked "Medkart Assured" in-store and online.

"We've built Medkart Assured so patients never have to choose between affordability and safety," said Parasharan Chari, Co-founder of Medkart. "Our commitment to Schedule M compliance, independent audits, and third-party testing gives consumers confidence that every medicine they take is backed by rigorous validation."

Raising the Bar on Public Trust

In an ecosystem where trust is as important as pricing, Medkart's dual focus on education and assurance is helping reshape public opinion. The Medkart app includes a powerful Medicine-to-Medicine comparison tool, enabling users to make informed decisions with ease. Pharmacists are trained not just to dispense but to explain quality differences and clear doubts.

Download With Confidence

Patients deserve affordability without anxiety. Visit www.medkart.in or download the Medkart App on-Play Store or App Store to compare medicines, upload prescriptions, and order Medkart Assured medicinesgeneric, yes, but never second best.

