Medkart Introduces India's First Room-Temperature Stable Nicorandil Tablets, Enhancing Accessibility to Cardiac Care

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 23: In a country where cardiac care costs continue to burden millions, Medkart introduces a game-changing innovation: India's first room-temperature stable generic Nicorandil tabletsmaking heart medication more accessible, affordable, and logistically convenient.

Medkart, a leading generic medicine platform in India, proudly announces the launch of the nation's most in-demand Nicorandil tablets which remain stable at room temperature. This innovation eliminates the need for cold-chain storage, reducing logistical challenges and making the medication more accessible and affordable for patients across diverse regions. The product is now available at all Medkart outlets.

Addressing Storage Challenges in Cardiac Medications

Nicorandil is widely prescribed for the treatment of chronic stable angina. Due to its sensitivity to temperature and humidity, its storage has traditionally required stringent cold-chain logistics. This requirement often poses significant challenges, especially in rural and semi-urban areas where maintaining cold-chain infrastructure is difficult.

Enhancing Affordability and Accessibility

Medkart's room-temperature stable Nicorandil tablets are manufactured under WHO-GMP-certified facilities, ensuring high-quality standards. By eliminating the need for refrigeration, the company significantly reduces distribution costs, allowing the medication to be priced up to 80% lower than its branded counterparts.

"Our room-stable Nicorandil is more than a productit's an answer to India's cold chain problem in heart care," said Ankur Agarwal, Co-founder of Medkart. "We're proving that innovation doesn't have to be expensiveit has to be relevant."

Dr Ramesh Mehta, a senior cardiologist based in Ahmedabad, added, "Ensuring that a cardiac drug like Nicorandil remains effective without refrigeration is a major step forward, particularly for patients in remote regions. We've long seen efficacy compromised due to storage issues. This advancement will save lives and improve treatment consistency."

Tackling the Cardiovascular Disease Burden

Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are a leading cause of mortality in India. According to the Global Burden of Disease Study, heart disease is the leading cause of death among women in India, accounting for almost 18% of all female deaths. Medkart's launch addresses both cost and accessibility in one formulation.

Product Availability

Medkart's room-stable Nicorandil tablets are now available at over 35000+ pincodes and online at www.medkart.in.

To illustrate the cost difference between branded and Medkart's generic versions of Nicorandil tablets, here's a comparative snapshot based on real-time Medkart data:

Founded in 2014, Medkart is committed to making affordable healthcare accessible to allespecially for chronic conditions like heart disease, diabetes, and hypertension where long-term medication is critical. With a growing network of over 100+ retail outlets across India and a seamless online platform, Medkart empowers people to compare medicine prices, access WHO-GMP-certified generics, and receive reliable guidance from trained pharmacists.

Having served over 11 lakh families and facilitated savings of more than Rs. 600 crore to date, Medkart leverages a tech-first approach through tools like dosage comparison, molecule-based search, store locator, and in-app ordering. Grounded in transparency and trust, Medkart continues to redefine India's pharmaceutical ecosystem by making quality treatment affordable for all.

