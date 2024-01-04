Medtronic and Cardiac Design Labs Collaborate to Launch Indigenously Developed Advanced Heart Rhythm Monitoring Technology in India

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 4: India Medtronic Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), today announced a strategic collaboration with Cardiac Design Labs (CDL) to launch, scale up, and expand access to CDL's novel diagnostic technology, Padma Rhythms®, an external loop recorder (ELR) patch designed for comprehensive, long-term heart monitoring and diagnosis. As part of the collaboration, Medtronic will become the exclusive distributor of Padma Rhythms in India, while both Medtronic and CDL will jointly develop training and education programs to expand the reach of ELR technology across the country.

"We are excited to embark on this transformative journey with CDL to reshape cardiac rhythm monitoring in India," said Michael Blackwell, Vice President and Managing Director of Medtronic India. "Remote monitoring of cardiac diseases is a rapidly growing space and the inclusion of Padma Rhythms ELR patch provides us with an opportunity to serve more patients by expanding its reach across India."

The ELR device combines the convenience of an external patch with the advanced capabilities of a Holter, ensuring accurate and insightful data for the monitoring period. It has been designed and manufactured in India by CDL and is powered by a first-of-its-kind connected platform for managing tests, data, algorithms, analysis, review, and reporting. CDL's innovation includes wearables designed for use in sweat-inducing conditions with dependable workflows and minimal interventions for the use of devices. An automated data transfer mechanism allows physicians and technicians to access real-time test management dashboards and full disclosures on-demand.

Cardiovascular disease (CVD) continues to be the leading cause of death globally and in India. A study by Global Burden of Disease puts the death due to CVD in India at 272 per 1 Lakh population as compared to the global average of 235.1

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Medtronic in our combined objective to alleviate the burden of heart rhythm disorders in India," said Anand Madanagopal, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at CDL. "The collaboration holds immense promise for the future of cardiac care in India. The launch of Padma Rhythms marks the coming together of a decade of building an indigenous platform with strong R&D focus and interplay of technologies that can bring a tectonic shift in the prevailing cardiac monitoring approaches."

Proven with over two million hours of ECG from patients, CDL's proprietary algorithms have been benchmarked against the best globally and remain core to their innovation and commitment to high standards of performance.2 This combined with the integrated platform assures test outcomes and accuracy in rhythm diagnosis.

"Cardiac rhythm disorders can often exhibit subtle symptoms and can affect people of all ages and backgrounds. Affordable diagnostic solutions ensure that everyone, regardless of their socioeconomic status, can access essential diagnostic tools, leading to earlier detection and timely intervention," said Dr. Devi Shetty, Chairman of Narayana Health. "It is initiatives like these that will help address the growing burden of cardiovascular diseases in the country."

Padma Rhythms® ELR features dual ECG channels for precise abnormality detection, a high-resolution 16-bit ECG for accurate data analysis, and proprietary AI-powered algorithms for efficient monitoring. The device is disposable, easily activated, water-resistant, and breathable, ensuring comfort and reliable performance. Crafted with a focus on high fidelity and lightweight construction, it allows uninterrupted daily activities during continuous monitoring.

