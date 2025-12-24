Medtronic launches a state-of-the-art Mobile Surgi-skill Lab to democratize access to advanced skill development for young surgeons across India

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 24: Medtronic, a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced the launch of its pioneering Mobile Surgi-skill Lab- a state-of-the-art platform designed to equip healthcare professionals across India's underserved tier 2 cities with critical competencies in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). This initiative underscores Medtronic's unwavering commitment to fostering clinical excellence and advancing surgical care standards beyond metropolitan centers.

Medtronic Mobile Surgi-skill Lab represents a transformative approach to medical education, bringing world-class training directly to hospitals and clinics in cities where access to specialized surgical training has historically been limited. Equipped with cutting-edge simulation technology and hands-on learning modules, the surgical lab will serve as a Mobile center of excellence, enabling surgeons and healthcare professionals to develop and refine their minimally invasive surgical skills without disrupting their clinical responsibilities.

"This initiative embodies our vision of equitable healthcare advancement across India," said Mandeep Singh Kumar, managing director & vice president, Medtronic India, "By bringing surgical training to the doorstep of medical colleges in tier 2,3 cities, we're creating a far reaching influence that elevates surgical standards, improves patient outcomes, and strengthens the entire healthcare ecosystem in underserved regions."

Key Features of the Mobile Surgi-skill Lab:

The lab features state-of-the-art simulations equipped with realistic training models, video-assisted surgical instruments, and interactive learning platforms. The comprehensive curriculum covers fundamental and advanced MIS techniques, offering specialized training tracks tailored to the evolving needs of regional healthcare facilities. Each engagement includes hands-on practice sessions, mentorship from expert faculty, and post-training support to ensure sustained skill development.

Bridging the Skill Gap

Access to specialized surgical training has long remained concentrated in metropolitan hubs, creating disparities in clinical capabilities across regions. The Mobile Surgi-skill Lab directly addresses this gap, ensuring that young surgeons and resident doctors in medical colleges in tier 2,3 cities can access the same quality training as their counterparts in larger centers. This democratization of medical education is expected to significantly enhance surgical safety, reduce complication rates, and foster adoption of minimally invasive techniques across regional healthcare systems.

Commitment to Clinical Excellence

"We believe that skill excellence is not a privilegeit's a necessity," added Mandeep Singh Kumar. "This mobile training initiative reflects our deep commitment to empowering every healthcare professional, regardless of geographic location, with the knowledge and practical experience needed to deliver exceptional patient care."

The organization has already secured partnerships with leading healthcare institutions and regional medical associations to ensure the Mobile Surgi-skill Lab reaches the communities that need it most. The initial roadmap encompasses visits to 10 tier 2 cities over the next 12 months, with expansion planned based on feedback and demand.

