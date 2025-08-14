Medulla Communications Expands Global Footprint with Strategic Launch in Singapore

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 14: Medulla Communications Pvt. Ltd., one of the world's most awarded healthcare-specialist advertising agencies, has announced the launch of its new hub in Singapore. With over 15 years of experience in solving complex healthcare challenges, Medulla is now looking to create a super-specialist category as the first digital healthcare advertising agency in Asia. New Hub to Deliver Scalable, Specialist Healthcare Marketing Solutions Across APAC.

Medulla is among the rare agencies globally to win the world's biggest advertising awards for both creativity and marketing effectiveness in healthcare. It has been named Healthcare Agency of the Year at the Cannes Lions and ranked among the Top 3 Brands of the Year at the APAC Effies. The move reinforces its commitment to delivering high-impact, end-to-end healthcare marketing servicesincluding brand strategy, creative 'brand love' campaigns, performance marketing, HCP (healthcare professional) engagement (both virtual and on-ground), CRM, patient support programs (PSPs), and precision-targeted digital campaigns. This expansion also enables Medulla to scale its talent pool and resources more effectively across markets including India.

"With over 15 years dedicated to understanding and solving healthcare challenges worldwideincluding working with clients in Singapore and Asiawe're excited to now offer our expertise more directly through a presence on the ground," said Praful Akali, Founder and Managing Director of Medulla Communications. "We're passionate about improving lives, and we believe that with our proven capabilities, we're well-positioned to drive real impact across the region."

Heading Medulla's APAC operations as Managing Partner is Taffy Ledesma, a seasoned leader with extensive experience across healthcare, FMCG, and agency leadership. Taffy began his career on the client side with Johnson & Johnson, Mead Johnson, and Unilever, before moving into agency leadership rolesmost recently as Managing Director at DDB Indonesia and Country Head at Hello Health Group.

Speaking about his new role, Taffy said:

"My experience across both client and agency ecosystems gives me a unique lens to truly partner with brandsensuring their healthcare innovations reach the people they're meant for. Commercial effectiveness is my core focus, because that's what makes healthcare communication truly meaningful."

Medulla has had the privilege of partnering with some of the world's leading global companies including Pfizer, Novartis, Ferring, Mylan, Braintap, Bayer, Kenvue, Big Muscles, IAPC, Muscle Blaze and more. With this expansion, Medulla is poised to further its mission of delivering transformative healthcare marketing solutions across new frontiers.

About Medulla Communications:

Founded by Praful Akali in 2008, Medulla Communications has consistently been recognized as one of the top healthcare agencies globally. The agency has been honoured as the #1 Healthcare Agency of the Year at Cannes Lions in 2016 and secured a top three global ranking for three consecutive years (2015-2017).

Medulla has also been ranked as the #4 Most Effective Independent Agency globally by Effies, and the #4 Most Effective Specialist Agency globally by WARC.

