Meenakshi Super Speciality Hospital Opens in Madurai

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 15: Meenakshi Super Speciality Hospital (MSSH), a new 350-bed facility equipped with the most advanced medical technology and clinical expertise across nearly 50 specialties, opened its doors in Madurai today. The super Speciality hospital is all set to bestow the experience of world's premium healthcare services on people from all strata of society.

Sanjay Kishan Kaul, former Judge of Supreme Court of India, inaugurated MSSH, in the presence of B. Rajendran, former Justice, Madras High Court, Dr S. Gurushankar, Chairman, Kamini Gurushankar, Vice Chairperson, and Dr Ramesh Ardhanari, Medical Director.

The opening of the Super Speciality Hospital is Spanning a vast 370,000 sq. ft; MSSH is a nine floor building, located adjacent to MMHRC. It will cater to the people of Madurai, besides those from across the country, and abroad.

In his comments, Dr Gurushankar said, "The new hospital will provide excellent care, global technology, premium facilities, and world-class expertise, all at lower costs. Our aim is to introduce luxury and world-class clinical excellence to a tier-II city like Madurai. The infrastructure is designed to global standards, with smart and spacious rooms that enhance patient experience. The hospital excels in state-of-the-art technology, infrastructure, and clinical expertise, with some facilities pioneering in Tamil Nadu. We believe MSSH will significantly boost medical tourism in Madurai, already a renowned tourism hub, offering top-notch healthcare, and the best workforce."

Dr Ramesh Ardhanari, Medical Director, Meenakshi Super Speciality Hospital commented that the Super Speciality Hospital aims to enhance healthcare facilities by integrating the latest medical technology and top clinical experts across a comprehensive array of specialties and super specialties, such as cardiac care, high-precision cancer diagnosis and therapy, organ transplantation, advanced neurosciences and epilepsy treatment, diabetes and metabolism, liver and biliary diseases, minimally invasive and robotic surgery, bone and joint diseases, advanced lung diseases and transplantation, physical medicine and rehabilitation, spinal disorders, molecular diagnostics, medical imaging, and interventional radiology, among others.

Additionally, the new hospital will house a specialized, multidisciplinary children's hospital offering maternal and fetal medicine services, along with all pediatric subspecialties including pediatric cardiology, pediatric heart surgery and transplantation, rheumatology, endocrinology, pulmonology, neurosciences, pediatric genetics, gastroenterology, pediatric orthopedics, and pediatric and fetal surgery.

