Meesho IPO Allotment Status: E-Commerce Platform Subscribed by 79 Times; Check Share Allotment and GMP

The shares of the SoftBank-backed e-commerce platform will likely be finalised by evening today, December 8. The issue which was opened for subscription was subscribed to 78.99 times in three days, bidding widows. The qualified institutional buyers took 120.18 times, while the non-institutional investors took 38.07 times and retail individual investors subscribed 18241 times. Investors placed bids for 21.96 billion shares, compared to the 268.61 million shares available.

Meesho IPO closed on Friday, December 5, and the allotment of shares will be finalised later today. The successful bidder will be allotted 135 shares after a minimum investment of Rs 14.175. The IPO price of Meesho shares was between Rs 106 to Rs 111. Once the allotment is finalised, applicants can verify their status through the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) official websites.

How to Check Meesho IPO Allotment Status on NSE?

Visit the official website at nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids Select Equity & SME IPO bid details.

3. Select Symbol as MEESHO'

4. Enter PAN number and application numbers

5. Press submit to view Meesho share allotment status.

How to Check Meesho IPO Allotment Status on BSE?

Visit the official website at https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

2. Select equity in issue type.

3. Select the issue name from the drop-down to Meesho

4. Enter application number or PAN number

5. Click on I'm not a robot

6 Click on the Search button to view the share allotment status.

Meesho IPO GMP

The shares of the Rs 5421 crore IPO were trading at Rs 42 at 8.31 am on Monday, December 8 in the grey market premium (GMP), as per data on Investorgain. The estimated listing is Rs 15,3, which is a 37.84% gain from the IPO cutoff price of Rs 111.