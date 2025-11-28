Meesho IPO to Launch on December 3: Check Lot Size, GMP, Price Band and Other Key Details

Meesho, an e-commerce platform backed by SoftBank, will launch its initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, December 3 and close on December 5. The price band of the IPO has been kept between Rs 105 to Rs 111 per share. The e-commerce company to raising Rs 5,421.05 crore, comprising a fresh issue of Rs 4,250 crore and an offer for sale (OFS).

Investors can bid for Meesho IPO from December 3 with a minimum investment of Rs 4,175 with a lot size of 135 shares, with the sale structured as a combined fresh issue and OFS. The tentative date of allotment of shares is on December 8, 2025, and the tentative of listing is on December 10, 2025. The anchor investor will participate a day before the IPO issue.

Co-founders Vidit Aatrey and Sanjeev Kumar, together holding 18.51% pre-issue, are among the biggest beneficiaries. Aatrey owns 47.25 crore shares, acquring 11.1% stake with an average price of just Rs 0.06% share. At the upper end of the IPO price band, his stake is valued at Rs 5,245 crore.

Meesho IPO GMP

The shares of the e-commerce company are trading at Rs 33 in unlisted grey market premium (GMP) on Friday, November 28 at 9.28 am, according to Investorgain.com. With the upper price band of Rs 111, the estimated listing price is Rs 144, with 29.73%.