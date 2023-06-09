Meet 10 change-maker Indian influential personalities making waves in 2023

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 9: In a dynamic and rapidly evolving nation like India, there are individuals who stand out as change-makers, shaping their respective fields and making waves in 2023. These influential personalities, with their passion, innovation, and dedication, have not only achieved remarkable success but have also become catalysts for transformation. From entrepreneurs and artists to doctors and athletes, their stories inspire and empower others to dream big and strive for greatness. In this blog, we will introduce you to 10 such Indian change-makers who are leaving an indelible mark on their industries and the country as a whole.

1) Jalaj Kumar Anupam

Jalaj Kumar Anupam is Founder Of Consent Elevators Private Limited. This Year Consent Elevators have won two Awards like; Most Trusted Brand of The Year for Passenger elevators and dumbwaiter and Emerging Brand Of the year For 2022. Jalaj is from the current generation of entrepreneur, having alumni of IIM. He comes from historically significant land of Champaran (Bihar). Jalaj says that he got the inspiration to start up from Prime Minister Modi's Start-Up India. Today it is a matter of pride that the country is celebrating the nectar festival of independence. Common people believe in Indian brands. He further states that we aim to provide quality, safe elevators solution to the middle class families of India at affordable prices. We are working hard for this. Apart from being an entrepreneur, Jalaj is also a Bhojpuri cultural worker and writer. So far three of his books have been published.

2) Dr Jawahar Surisetti

Meet Dr Jawahar Surisetti, the influential Think Professor and advisor to the government. With a doctorate in psychology from the University of Washington, he has been recognized as one of India's top 24 policy makers by The New Indian Express. Dr Surisetti's contributions to social education have garnered praise from the United Nations and earned him the prestigious NYT Da Vinci Innovator award. Through his columns in Speaking Tree, The Times of India, and Dainik Bhaskar, he reaches a wide audience. His focus on social welfare, exemplified by the MyBeti initiative benefiting 200,000 girls annually, and his groundbreaking insights on exam stress, education, and thinking make him a true change-maker.

3) Sagar Pathak

Meet Sagar Pathak, a multi-talented and influential personality who has made a significant impact in the Indian film industry. As a popular social media influencer, film producer, poet, writer, director, lyricist, and music composer, Sagar stands out from his competitors. His motivational Hindi movie "Cypher" and hit songs like "Meri Maa," "Chal Rahi," and "Aagaz" have garnered millions of views and continue to trend on various platforms. Sagar's ability to write, direct, compose, and write lyrics for his movies sets him apart. With a massive fan following and high ratings on IMDB, Sagar Pathak is a change-maker and a force to be reckoned with in the world of Indian cinema.

4) Ritesh Raj Karnani

Introducing Ritesh Raj Karnani, an influential entrepreneur and author who is leaving a lasting impact. As CEO of a thriving calcium carbonate business, he showcases his entrepreneurial acumen. Passionate about writing, Ritesh recently debuted his novel 'A Walk in My Shoes,' delving into the realities of college life with relatable themes of friendship, love, betrayal, and destiny. What sets him apart is his ability to seamlessly blend real-life scenarios into his fiction, captivating readers. Notably, Ritesh created history in Bikaner by launching the first English novel in over 535 years. As a change-maker, he inspires youth in small towns, reigniting their passion for reading and writing in a world dominated by OTT platforms.

5) Chandra Mohan Tiwari

Introducing Chandra Mohan Tiwari, an influential shooting personality who is making waves in the field. As an international player and SAI NIS Grade A Coach, he has excelled in rifle and crossbow shooting, representing India in global competitions. What sets him apart is his dedication to nurturing talent, especially in his hometown of Etawah, Uttar Pradesh. Through his Sports Care Academy Residential, he has trained over 100 shooters, with many achieving success at the national level and securing employment through sports quotas. Chandra Mohan's motivating nature and numerous accolades, including national excellence awards and recognition. His achievements include the Three Gold medals in Rifle shooting won recently in the Asia Pacific Master Games Korea.

6) Darshil Patel

Introducing Darshil Patel, the Managing Director/CEO of Mexx India, an influential personality making waves in the architectural hardware industry. Mexx India specializes in manufacturing and exporting a wide range of craft architecture hardware, including handles, locks, and antiques. What sets Mexx India apart is their commitment to innovation and sustainability, producing products that exceed market standards. With a team of skilled professionals and state-of-the-art technology, Mexx India ensures the highest quality and finishes in their products. Their dedication to quality is evident through their ISO 9001:2015 certification and accolades from European countries. Mexx India's products undergo rigorous testing, guaranteeing unmatched quality and reliability across India.

7) Chintan Parekh

Chintan Parekh, Founder and CEO of Polygon Pixels LLP, has been recognized as one of the top 10 change makers in India's digital advertising landscape for 2023. With their expertise in cutting-edge technologies like Data Analytics & Visualisation and growth hacking strategies, Chintan and his team at Polygon Pixels have driven remarkable growth for hundreds of businesses across diverse industries. As trusted partners for startups, MSMEs, and corporates, they specialize in UI/UX designing and data-driven performance marketing. With 5 years of bootstrapped success, Chintan Parekh is reshaping the future of digital advertising in India, leading businesses towards unparalleled success and setting new industry benchmarks.

8) Dr Anand Kharat

Introducing Dr Anand Kharat, a transformative force and one of the 10 Change-Maker Indian Influential Personalities Making Waves in 2023. As a clinical Hypnotherapist, NLP Trainer, and motivational speaker, Dr Kharat has empowered countless individuals to unlock their true potential and achieve their goals. With over 20 years of experience, he has conducted numerous seminars, webinars, and workshops, positively impacting the lives of over 10,000 participants. What sets Dr Anand Kharat apart is his personalized approach, genuine care for his clients, and unwavering commitment to delivering effective and long-lasting solutions. Join the ranks of those who have experienced his transformative expertise and elevate your life to new heights.

9) Dr Ranu Chhabra

Step into the extraordinary world of Dr Ranu Chhabra, an influential Obstetrician/Gynecology and IVF Specialist, making waves as one of India's top 10 Change-Maker Influential Personalities in 2023. With a recent PhD in Human Genetics and groundbreaking research on pregnancy rates in fresh embryo transfer, Dr Chhabra is transforming the landscape of reproductive medicine. Her personalized care, cutting-edge techniques, and unwavering support empower couples facing fertility challenges to create life-changing moments. With her holistic approach and compassionate guidance, she weaves miracles of hope and joy, leaving an indelible mark on the lives of those seeking parenthood. Dr Ranu Chhabra, a beacon of light and catalyst for change, inspires us all to embrace the extraordinary.

10) Fuzail Syed

Meet Fuzail Syed, the epitome of grit and success in bodybuilding. Hailing from Amravati, Fuzail inspires aspiring bodybuilders globally. Starting at Golden Fitness Centre in 2014, he caught attention with relentless dedication. Fuelled by Arnold Schwarzenegger's inspiration, Fuzail aimed to make his mark. Joining Talwalkars Gym in 2019, he set his sights on Mr. Asia 2021. With unwavering focus, he secured silver in bodybuilding, gold in classic physique, and overall champion title. Fuzail's Pro-Card win celebrated in Nagpur and Amravati. His story ignites hope, encouraging unwavering pursuit of dreams. Fuzail aims higher, leaving a lasting impact on bodybuilding with his unyielding spirit and belief in oneself.

As we come to the end of this blog, it is evident that India is brimming with exceptional individuals who are driving change and creating a significant impact in their respective fields. From entrepreneurs revolutionizing industries to artists captivating audiences, and from doctors transforming lives to athletes breaking barriers, these influential personalities have proven that ambition, perseverance, and a desire to make a difference can lead to remarkable achievements. In a rapidly changing world, the stories of these 10 change-makers serve as beacons of hope and inspiration, urging us all to embrace our potential and work towards creating a brighter future for India and the world.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor