Meet Amit Kakkar: One Consultant’s Mission to Build Bridges, Not Just Careers

Chandigarh [India], July 15: In a world where most careers follow a straight line, Amit Kakkar's professional path is a rich tapestry of disciplines, causes, and global connections. What began in a small town in Punjab, India, has evolved into a lifelong mission that straddles consultancy, education, technology, and social transformation.

For over two decades, Kakkar has worked quietly but impactfully, guiding students to international universities, advising global real estate ventures, crafting travel and healthcare strategies, and, above all, making service to others the cornerstone of his work. His story isn't just about career milestones; it's about how personal drive and ethical leadership can ripple outward into meaningful change.

Education as a Launchpad

Growing up in a modest household, Kakkar was raised with one unwavering belief: education is empowerment. This ethos carried him through a robust academic journey: earning a Bachelor of Arts, a Post-Graduate Diploma in Computer Applications, and a Master of Science. Determined to balance technological skill with strategic thinking, he pursued a Master's in Information Technology at the prestigious Manipal Academy and became an Oracle Certified Professional (OCP 8i) database administrator.

But his ambitions extended beyond degrees. He immersed himself in global certifications related to international education, laying the groundwork for a career that would open the world to thousands.

Building the Backbone of Global Access

Kakkar's career began in the thick of India's IT boom, working at Tata Infotech from 1995 to 2001. As a Senior Network Operations Center Engineer, he managed mission-critical systems at a time when the Internet was reshaping global connectivity. From there, he moved to the Government Medical College & Hospital (GMCH) in Chandigarh, where he maintained complex databases critical to public healthcare delivery.

But the real inflection point came in 2004 when he transitioned from tech into international education consulting. For a decade, he led CONSULTANTS LIMITED, helping Indian students realize their dreams of studying abroad. Under his leadership, the firm received the “Best Consultants” award eight times, no small feat in a crowded, often opaque industry.

Through exclusive partnerships with foreign universities and meticulous visa planning, Kakkar demystified global education for Indian families. His name became synonymous with transparency, ethics, and results.

“Reliable advice can change lives,” Kakkar often says. “My goal has always been to remove the barriers that stop people from pursuing opportunity.”

A Consultant Without Borders

In 2014, Kakkar embraced freelancing, not to downscale, but to diversify. Over the last eleven years, he's expanded into four key sectors: travel, real estate, event management, and healthcare.

He now designs global travel solutions for business executives and medical tourists, helps Indian families invest in international real estate markets, coordinates multicultural events across continents, and advises hospitals on everything from telehealth adoption to international staffing.

And recognition keeps coming. His consultancy has earned “Best Consultant” honors six times in the past eight years, a reflection of his consistency in delivering results across industries.

Where Career Meets Compassion

While his consulting accolades are impressive, Kakkar's deepest impact is felt through his social work. Through his registered NGO, he supports:

Education access for underprivileged children through free tutoring and scholarship initiatives

Preventive healthcare via mobile medical camps and disease awareness drives

Justice and digital safety, partnering with local law enforcement to combat trafficking and cybercrime

Peacebuilding efforts, helping communities foster conflict resolution and resilience

The Leadership Ethos

Amit Kakkar is often described by peers as a servant-leader; someone who leads with humility, mentors generously, and upholds ethical standards in an industry that often struggles with transparency.

Whether guiding a junior consultant or a client navigating visa complexities, his approach is rooted in empathy and clarity. On platforms like LinkedIn, Kakkar is a steady voice on issues such as ethical immigration practices, inclusive tech, and sustainable development, speaking not as a salesman, but as a seasoned guide.

Vision for the Future: Going Digital, Staying Human

Now entering his third decade of consultancy, Kakkar is future-focused. He's developing digital tools to automate visa and property documentation, expanding telehealth partnerships, and collaborating with prop-tech ventures to help families access safe, affordable housing globally.

It's a natural progression for someone who has always sought to scale impact, balancing the precision of technology with the intuition of human connection.

Final Word: Purpose-Driven, People-Focused

Amit Kakkar's journey defies simple categorization. He is part IT professional, part education strategist, part real estate guide, and part social architect. But more than any title, he is a connector of people, of ideas, of continents.

From Punjab to platforms that span the globe, he has remained true to his vision: a world where access to opportunity isn't determined by background, and where service isn't a sideline but a strategy.

In an era of hyper-specialization, Kakkar offers a refreshing model of holistic leadership, one where career success and community upliftment walk hand in hand.

To learn more about Amit Kakkar and connect with him professionally, visit his LinkedIn profile at https://www.linkedin.com/in/amitkakkarfreelancer/

