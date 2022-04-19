Meet and Greet program held with BPP University delegates

Sanwaria Educational Consultant hosted a meet and greet program with BPP University delegates today (April 18) at Hotel Park, Somajiguda. Various stakeholders attended at the meet and greet program and they interacted with high level BPP University delegates.

BPP University, a London based university, is part of the BPP Group and is a distinct legal entity with its own degree-awarding powers. With a dedicated management team, it has a responsibility for upholding high standards of governance, educational provision, resourcing and quality assurance.

The university delegates informed the stakeholders about the various courses offered by the university. The delegates said the university not listed in just academic lead tables and instead focuses on employability credentials. In the Graduate Outcomes survey, BPP University ranks 1st Place against the Russell Group of 24 leading Universities for the number of UK Postgraduate Students who went into Employment and are in Highly Skilled Occupations.

In 2007, BPP University made history by becoming the first publicly owned company in the UK to obtain degree awarding powers.

It has around 15,000 students, studying across 13 centres, in eight locations across England and online around the world. 70 per cent are full-time, over 84 per cent are on postgraduate programmes.

BPP University ranks 1st place for the number of UK Postgraduate students who went into Employment & are in High Skilled Occupations. Survey conducted by HESA (Higher Education Statistics Agency UK).

Sanwariya Educational Consultants has sent more than 1000 students to BPP University with no single complaint during the last intake.

