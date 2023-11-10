Meet Disruptive Startups Set to Redefine the Future & Setting New Benchmarks in 2023

PNN

New Delhi [India], November 10: In the dynamic landscape of 2023, a transformative wave is sweeping through the business world, led by a cohort of disruptive startups reshaping industries and setting unprecedented benchmarks. From cutting-edge AI algorithms transforming digital presence to revolutionary financial platforms and customer-centric realty services, these ventures are pioneering innovation. Join us as we delve into the stories of these trailblazers each rewriting the future in its unique way.

1. Two99

Two99 Agencies, a beacon of industry innovation, leverages a meticulous, AI-enhanced algorithm to assess brand and product online presence. With a rich heritage of success spanning twelve industries across eight nations, Two99 excels in delivering lucid solutions and pragmatic measures. At its core, the algorithm forms the foundation of Two99 agencies.

Two99 Marketing guides technologically advanced enterprises in community cultivation and elevating customer experiences. Two99 Ecommerce empowers product-oriented businesses to enhance their presence across platforms, fostering dynamic communities and boosting conversion rates. Two99 Cyber Security leads in providing comprehensive cybersecurity measures. The consultancy division imparts brands with insights into marketing and technological functions. The Two99 collective boasts over six years of average expertise, delivering impeccable outcomes, fostering communication, promoting perpetual learning, and crafting superior dashboards. Join us for a journey of profound knowledge and industry excellence. For more information please visit http://two99.org/.

2. FundBezzie

FundBezzie, a game-changer in the financial landscape. Established in April 2022 and in operation since August 2023,FundBezzie offers a unique range of Alternate Investment Products. These include Secured Non-Convertible Debentures and Fractional Real Estate, AIF, P2P products, providing assured returns ranging from 12% to 16% IRR over 24 to 48 months. What sets FundBezzie apart is its role as the sole online aggregator platform which is www.fundbezzie.com that filters and brings third-party alternate investment products to the forefront. It caters to Channel Partners in the financial and real estate industries. The platform's USP lies in providing unbiased, comprehensive product information, including risk, returns, and taxation details on a single-page product note, along with easily understandable videos that can be shared with clients. This empowers Channel Partners to make informed decisions, ultimately preventing mis-selling.

3. IKA Realty

IKA Realty, a subsidiary of IKA All India Realty Private Limited, established on 12th December 2022. IKA Realty offers a comprehensive range of realty services, spanning residential, industrial, institutional, and commercial properties. What sets IKA Realty apart is its deep-rooted expertise in micro markets, with a stronghold in Noida, Greater Noida, and Yeida (Yamuna Expressway). Boasting 21 years of experience, IKA Realty's competitive edge lies in its unparalleled understanding of the local real estate landscape, particularly in documentation. IKA Realty is committed to ensuring customer satisfaction above all else. Recognizing that property transactions are life-altering events, the team strives to provide a seamless and stress-free experience. With a client-centric approach that prioritizes active listening, tailored services, regular communication, transparency, and responsiveness, IKA Realty stands as your trusted partner in real estate. Visit https://www.ikarealty.in to know more.

4. MIDBREAK

MIDBREAK, Charu & Nitika Arora. Established in 2021, MIDBREAK specializes in promoting healthy snacking habits. Their product portfolio includes a range of nutritious options, from millet biscuits and traditional atta biscuits to gluten-free, no-added-sugar biscuits, makhana, and roasted namkeen. MIDBREAK's unique selling point is its unwavering commitment to prioritizing the customer's well-being. They seamlessly blend the timeless taste of traditional biscuits with health-conscious ingredients. Their no-added-sugar biscuits, designed with diabetics in mind, empower individuals to take control of their diet. Setting themselves apart, MIDBREAK operates from a state-of-the-art facility in Tronica City, Ghaziabad, backed by over 20 years of baking expertise. Their mission is to provide wholesome and tasty snacking options, making them the go-to choice for a healthy tea-time indulgence that supports gut health with high prebiotic fiber. Visit https://www.themidbreak.com to know more

5. Sapalogy Training

Founded in July 2012 by Parag Kosurkar, Sapalogy Training stands as central India's premier software training institute. Specializing in SAP, Salesforce, Data Science, DevOps, Oracle, and AWS, we offer real-time practical sessions by experienced industry experts, original software licenses for students, internationally accredited certifications, and 6-month internships. What sets us apart is our strong industry network for placements, customized syllabus catering to individual needs, a 12-year legacy in training and placement, and ISO certification (29990:2010 & 9001:2015). Sapalogy is the go-to choice for affordable, industry-driven software courses, both online and in classrooms. With a 12-year strong industry network, our team provides resume preparation, interview practice, certifications, and job assistance nationwide, ensuring early placements. For more information Visit http://sapalogytraining.com/.

6. Kenbee Edutech Pvt. Ltd

Since its inception in 2022, Kenbee Edutech Pvt. Ltd. has been dedicated to revolutionizing the Early Childhood Education (ECE) with a comprehensive approach that addresses critical issues in the learning process among preschoolers. Our unique selling points are built around a child-friendly preschool curriculum, providing one book per subject, uniform handwriting fonts, engaging activities, and a strong focus on practical learning. We believe in streamlining the preschool curriculum to make it more manageable, reducing the physical and mental burden on young learners. What sets us apart from the competition is our commitment to bridging the gap between traditional teaching methods and the developmental needs of young students. Our approach not only benefits children but also caters to the requirements of teachers and schools, ultimately contributing to overall school growth. Visit https://www.kenbee.in to know more

7. Notopedia

In the crowded field of edtech, Notopedia, a comprehensive learning platform offering study material without any cost, stands as a revolutionary initiative, pioneering a paradigm shift with its unique non profit approach.

As the first-of-its-kind, entirely free platform, Notopedia disrupts traditional norms of paid education by democratizing access to learning aids. Covering papers, online tests, notes, videos and much more it caters to all levels of learners, from multiple school boards, hundreds of competitive exams to thousands of college and job listings. Its transformational model challenges the status quo, emphasizing inclusive empowerment by providing completely free access to millions of students, putting the quest for knowledge at the forefront of social change.

Founder Amand Shukla writes "Established with a vision to bridge the Indian educational divide in an era where education is an expensive privilege, Notopedia emerges as a disruptive force, breaking down barriers, and fostering a learning environment where knowledge knows no bounds and brilliance has no price tag." Explore the freedom to learn at www.notopedia.com

8. Amritsari Kulcha

Established in 2016 by Balraj Singh, Amritsari Kulcha (Ahmedabad) stands as an offshoot of the illustrious All India Famous Amritsari Kulcha, an iconic institution in Amritsar since 1953. Renowned for our authentic Amritsari Kulcha & Naan, Tandoor Food Recipes, and Punjabi main course delights, our 70-year legacy as India's first Amritsari Kulcha restaurant chain is unmatched. Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna honed his culinary skills at our establishment, adding to our storied journey. Since expanding to Ahmedabad in 2016, we've flourished in Gandhinagar, Vadodara, and Surat. Excitingly, our aromatic flavors will soon grace Mumbai, Pune, and Jaipur, with plans for over 25 branches flourishing across Gujarat and Maharashtra. Join on Amritsari Kulcha for an indulgent voyage, savoring the essence of Amritsari culinary artistry that transcends boundaries, bringing the rich tapestry of Punjab's flavors to connoisseurs nationwide. Visit akulcha.in to know more.

9. Maid Services in India

Twinkle Patodiya leads Maid Services in India, a trailblazing company offering top-notch maid services under the brand name ReadyMaid, with specific sub-brands like Maid in Jaipur, Maid in Pune, Maid in Ahmedabad, Maid in Hyderabad, and Maid in Bangalore, catering to local areas. With a strong online presence through maidservicesinindia .com, the company specializes in providing skilled and reliable domestic help such as maids, cooks, cleaners, drivers, babysitters, and full-time maids all across India. Established in January 2020, MSSI's standout feature lies in its ability to tailor services according to individual client needs and deliver well-trained staff within 3-7 days. The staff, police-verified, trained, and dependable, assures replacements if needed. Maid Services in India bridges the gap in the industry, offering competitive pricing combined with quality assurance, revolutionizing the domestic help sector. Visit https://maidservicesinindia.com to know more.

10. Everyday Wholesale Mart

Everyday Wholesale Mart Based in Godhra is perfect example of Disruptive startup which is going to redefine the future. With concept of doing retail at price of Wholesale has left People of Godhra stunned with groundbreaking prices of products. Started by Jatin Patel, Hitesh Patel and Khodidas Bharwad just a month back, Everyday Wholesale Mart has become most popular and successful in small town like Godhra and has got Amazing response from the people. What sets them apart is 1000+ different SKU items in category of Toys, Electronics, Gardening Tools, Self care items, Mobile accessories, kitchen items, bathroom items, purses, Bags, Cutlery, Cleaning items and much more. They also have great in store shopping experience which loved by shoppers and people who have visited have praised for their pricing because they are lowest in the town. It is disrupting the market of Godhra and it is going to do the same for other towns and cities. For more information visit http://www.everydaywholesalemart.com/.

As we navigate the ever-evolving business landscape, these disruptive startups stand as beacons of change, challenging norms, and carving new paths. In 2023, they not only redefine success but also set standards that promise to resonate across industries. These narratives inspire a future where innovation knows no bounds. Keep an eye on these trailblazers as they continue to shape and redefine the business landscape, leaving an indelible mark on the journey ahead.

