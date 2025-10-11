Meet India’s 10 Trailblazing Influential Personalities Creating Global Impact In 2025 by Spatz Media

New Delhi [India], October 11:The Future Icons: Most Influential Personalities 2025 celebrates a dynamic group of trailblazers redefining excellence across industries. From technology and wellness to arts, astrology, and entrepreneurship, these ten remarkable individuals exemplify vision, resilience, and innovation—each creating lasting impact through their work, leadership, and passion for transforming lives and communities.

1. Suryaansh Prithvijit Singh

Suryaansh Prithvijit Singh is a 19-year-old force of transformation—bridging science, culture, and global representation. A B.Tech student in AI & ML at Universal AI University, he is the Founder & CEO of Airborne – HRS, pioneering breakthroughs in Artificial Consciousness and AI-driven business solutions. Crowned Mr Teen India First Runner-Up, Elite Mr India, and Ambassador for Charity at Great Man of the Universe 2025 (Philippines), he embodies resilience—having transformed from 122 kgs to 85 kgs, earning “Best in Swimwear.” With appearances at New York Fashion Week and international stages, Suryaansh represents India with pride, purpose, and innovation.

2. Anjaneyulu Pillalamarri

Anjaneyulu Pillalamarri, widely known as Anjan, is the Co-founder and CEO of Giosun Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., a pioneering name in Ayurveda, Nutraceuticals, and Herbal Cosmetics. With an MBA in Finance and Marketing, Anjan transitioned from corporate banking to wellness entrepreneurship, driven by a passion to merge ancient Indian wisdom with modern business excellence. Under his leadership, Giosun has grown into a debt-free, trusted global brand, and is now establishing a world-class WHO-GMP facility. Honoured with an Honorary Doctorate from Chicago University, Anjan continues to mentor startups and champion sustainable, ethical, and impactful entrepreneurship in India's wellness industry.

3. Zareen Yusuf Shaikh

Zareen Yusuf Shaikh, a Dubai-based Digital Marketing Consultant and Coach from Mumbai, is a visionary leader with over 15 years of industry experience. As Founder and CEO of Digimarketerz, she leads a global team, has trained 5,000+ students, and partnered with 450+ clients worldwide. Honored with awards like Best Women Entrepreneur 2024 (Dubai) and Udyogratna Saman 2023 (Mumbai), Zareen is known for pioneering AI-driven marketing and industry-ready training programs. With her mission to build a global edtech brand, she continues to empower the next generation of digital leaders through innovation, education, and purpose-driven marketing.

4. Dr. Shiraz Khan

Dr. Shiraz Khan, Founder and Managing Director of Technoglobe IT Solutions Pvt. Ltd., is a visionary leader with over 25 years of experience in IT training, education, and skill development. Under his leadership, Technoglobe has grown from a small Jaipur campus to over 100 centers across 16 states and 5 countries, empowering youth with industry-relevant skills. Honoured with multiple awards, including recognition as one of Rajasthan's Best Visionary Leaders, Dr. Khan's innovative franchise model and commitment to quality education have made Technoglobe a global benchmark in employability training, transforming lives through technology-driven learning.

5. Nidhi

Nidhi, professionally known as NidhiVastu108, is an AstroVastu Shastra Consultant, Coach, and Content Creator transforming lives through practical energy alignment. By blending ancient Vastu wisdom with modern tools like aura scanners, she empowers individuals and families to harmonize spaces, health, and success. Through her growing online community, workshops, and podcasts, Nidhi educates thousands on accessible, result-oriented Vastu solutions, demystifying misconceptions about the practice. Recognized for making complex energy sciences practical and measurable, her vision is to globalize Vastu as a tool for holistic well-being while inspiring authentic, positive transformations in homes, workplaces, and lifestyles worldwide.

6. Sandeep Sharma

Sandeep Sharma, widely known as SacredEnergyVastu, is an Astro-Vastu Consultant, Aura Reader, and Energy Healer transforming lives through holistic alignment of spaces, energies, and consciousness. With thousands of consultations across India and abroad, he has pioneered a unique blend of Vastu, Astrology, Aura Reading, Reiki, and Akashic Records, offering a 360° approach to transformation. By combining spiritual wisdom with scientific validation, including aura scanning tools, he has made ancient practices more practical and relatable for modern lifestyles. His vision is to globalize energy sciences, train future healers, and empower individuals to live in harmony with their inner and outer worlds.

7. Shantanu Bhamare

Shantanu Bhamare, a versatile Bollywood actor and producer, has once again captured hearts with the romantic video song album ‘Dooriyan Aur Nazdikiyan', starring newcomer Aarti Salunke (Miss World Global 2024 – Vietnam). Produced under Shan Se Entertainment, the song features soulful vocals by Arijit Chauhan & Shivani Kashyap and music by Shankar Mallik, garnering 250K+ views within four days. Shot in Lonavala, the song narrates a heartfelt love story between a couple reconciling after misunderstandings. Shantanu's commitment to quality storytelling and promotion, combined with Aarti's debut performance, highlights their rising influence in Bollywood's music and film industry.

8. Astrologer Ankush Sharma

Astrologer Ankush Sharma, popularly known as Astrologer Ankush Ji, is a Government-Approved Astrologer renowned for blending traditional wisdom with practical solutions. Beginning his journey at age 10, he empowers clients across India and globally with actionable guidance in love, career, family, and personal growth. Through his institution, Shri Lakshmi Navratan Jyotish Darbar, he has modernized astrology with online consultations, motivational insights, and remedies that bring clarity and harmony to everyday life. Ankush Ji's work bridges age-old practices with modern needs, making astrology not just predictive, but transformative, trusted, and accessible for people seeking balance and positive change worldwide.

9. CA Pranav Sharma

Chartered Accountant by profession and storyteller by passion, CA Pranav Sharma has made a remarkable transition from numbers to narratives with his debut novel, I Had a Best Friend Too. At 40, Pranav defied convention by publishing a nostalgic tale rooted in the early 2000s — a heartfelt reflection on friendship, love, and life before digital distractions. What began as a personal outlet has now earned critical acclaim, including recognition from Delhi Wire and The Literature Times. Featured in The Bookish Gossips and honoured by the Welred Foundation, Pranav's journey proves it’s never too late to follow your creative calling. As he gears up for the Delhi Book Fair 2026, he continues to inspire professionals to rediscover long-buried passions.

10. Raj Singh

Raj Singh is a visionary researcher, author, and technology strategist with over two decades of experience in AI, Agentic AI, Artificial Superintelligence (ASI), and quantum computing. Author of the acclaimed book “Artificial Intelligence – The Code of WHY?”, Raj translates complex innovations into practical strategies, helping organizations harness AI for real-world impact. Trained in AI Governance and Ethics at the University of Oxford, he is a thought leader bridging technical excellence with business value. His insights on AI and quantum convergence, published globally, continue to shape the future of intelligent systems, ethical innovation, and enterprise transformation.

Together, these inspiring personalities represent the spirit of progress and purpose shaping tomorrow's world. Their stories remind us that influence isn't about fame—it's about the courage to innovate, uplift, and inspire. As they continue to lead with authenticity and vision, they embody the true essence of modern leadership and transformation.

