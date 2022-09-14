Meet MBA Turned Astrologer, Dr. Virat Kanadia

It is said that you can sail through anything if you know the perfect solution to the problems. This MBA faced all the turmoil in his life and found the solution in Astrology.

September 14: When the situation in our lives perturbs us, we tend to go into a panic situation, and that has exactly what happened with this MBA Astrologer, Dr. Virat Kanadia. Having an MBA degree, a corporate job and then running a business, he was all happy in his life until the Rahu phase in his life, which took away everything he had in life.

It is said when the worst comes in your life, and it keeps on coming. This seemed true to him when he was diagnosed with Spine TB, and doctors said he wouldn’t be able to walk again. This incident snatched his relationship, as no one was willing to walk with him on this dark path.

Being a Leo Ascendant and Taurus moon sign, he got very strong willpower. He thought this was not the life he deserved and started finding out the reason why it happened to him and not anyone else. Believing in the theory of every problem has a solution, he started finding the solution through Astrology and tried to find the root cause of the problems he was facing. Ultimately, he found that whatever happens in life is due to some reason and that reason is always a planetary position. He started applying remedies for himself and found that slowly and gradually, not only he started walking on his feet again, but he found that inner peace which he had been seeking for a long time.

It is said that you don’t choose Astrology, but Astrology chooses you. This whole incident in his life made him think that Astrology is calling him. There was no looking back after this, as it has become his passion thereafter to provide solutions to the people.

He made many predictions like Covid-19 vaccinations will be made within a year. He also made a prediction about Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s birth of a child, which turned out to be true in 2021 beginning. Currently, he is an astrologer to many Celebrities and Highly influential Personalities.

Apart from Astrology, people also talk to him to get motivation as he applies psychology along with Astrology which includes Talk Therapy. He says that you can change your destiny as God has given 2 free planets to do so. One is Moon, which is your mind, and the Second is Saturn, which is your Karma. He knows exactly how to make the optimum use of good planetary positions and how to ignore the bad planetary positions. Using this tactic, one can win the world and can achieve anything in life.

People love him for his sweet and down-to-earth personality. He is a person who is able to provide accurate solutions to the problems as he himself has faced issues like loss of job, business, wealth, health and disastrous breakup. Every solution provided by him is tried and tested by him. Currently, his clientele includes people from over the globe, and he loves to see foreigners believing in Vedic Astrology and consult him. He teaches and provides beautiful content for curious souls on his YouTube & Instagram so that people can learn and apply the things in their life to live happily because he believes in inner happiness.

