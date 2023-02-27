Meet social activist Meraj Husain who has been felicitated with countless accolades for his contributions

New Delhi (India), February 27: A social activist by the name of Meraj Husain initiated the “Only One Earth” campaign alongside the former Chief Ministers of Jammu and Kashmir, Farooq Abdulla and Omar Abdulla, and took up the cause of cleaning up Dal Lake. After the COVID restrictions were lifted, Kashmir quickly became the most popular tourist destination in the world. As a result, the cleaning of Dal Lake has become an urgent necessity. The commitment to keep Dal Lake clean and well-maintained was made by Meraj Husain and his team. More than five hundred other volunteers joined him, and they proceeded to shake the garbage cans aboard all of the shikhara boats so that they could collect trash instead of dumping it in the lake.

In addition, he had the opportunity to speak with the Honorable Mr. Shompi Sharp, who serves as the UN Resident Coordinator for India. Mr. Sharp honoured Meraj for his contributions to a variety of projects taking place all over India, such as the cleanup of beaches and mangroves, the planting of trees, the protection of marine life, and the management of waste in collaboration with volunteers from all over the country.

Meraj Husain, a social activist, was presented with the prestigious Mother Teresa award in Abu Dhabi. The award was given to Husain for “Achieving Milestones in Sustainability and Environment.” HH Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan bestowed the prestigious award upon Meraj Husain as a sign of recognition for his accomplishments. This significant achievement represents the widespread recognition of this unassuming environmentalist, who, by and large, prefers to let his work speak for itself.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor