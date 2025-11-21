Meet Swiftee: The AI companion by ConveGenius Turning Education HarDware into Heartware

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], November 21: ConveGenius, a leading Indian AI and edtech company, unveiled Swiftee, its on-device multimodal AI companion, at SwiftEdge 2025 the company's flagship partner summit held in New Delhi. The event brought together 40+ OEM leaders and education innovators, including representatives from HP, Lenovo, and Google Chromebook.

Despite the rapid scale of device shipments, most classroom hardware still functions as passive screens, with limited ability to support how children actually learn. ConveGenius is addressing this gap by introducing a new category that shifts India's devices from Hardware to Heartware. Heartware is the AI layer that makes hardware emotionally aware, contextually relevant, and purpose-driven for learning.

At the centre of this shift is Swiftee, an on-device multimodal AI companion that transforms any tablet, panel, or device into an active, guided learning tool. Positioned as a "heartware" layer, Swiftee sits atop existing hardware to make digital learning safer, more personal, and more meaningful for children aged 5 to 18. Built on ConveGenius' decade-long research in AI-led learning, Swiftee offers capabilities such as homework support, safe search, creative exploration, emotional check-ins, and guided engagement. Live demos at the summit showcased Swiftee running seamlessly across diverse hardware ecosystems and operating systems, reinforcing how easily it integrates with both entry-level and premium devices.

Unlike generic cloud-AI tools, Swiftee works in low-connectivity settings, understands multilingual inputs, and responds safely around children. For OEMs, this means a device is no longer just a screen. It becomes an intelligent assistant built for real learning use cases, an evolution the education sector has long awaited.

On the vision behind Swiftee, Jairaj Bhattacharya, CEO, ConveGenius Group said: "Over the last ten years, we've learned that AI becomes meaningful only when it fits the lives of the people it is meant to support. We've seen this firsthand across 22 states and 170 million users. That is why we built Swiftee-to make AI relevant for students, helpful for teachers, and dependable for parents and schools. It is intelligence shaped by India and not imported for India. Swiftee has the potential to immensely contribute towards accomplishing India's commitment for ensuring inclusive and quality education to all children by 2030."

With Swiftee's API framework, hardware companies can also build custom AI agents to shape solutions around the exact needs of their buyers. Wellbeing support for students, assistance for teachers, lesson planning automation, curriculum-aligned remediation, and much more. The possibilities are endless.

"Everyone is excited about AI, but operational challenges like cloud costs, unpredictable behaviour, and constant oversight often hold hardware players back," said Viprav Chaudhary, Senior Vice President, ConveGenius. "Swiftee removes those constraints. It runs locally, operates on safe AI guardrails, and works with all types of hardware. There's no need to rebuild systems, one can plug into our stack and start delivering value immediately."

Industry partners echo this sentiment. Mrs. Kamini Talwar from Iris Global Services said, "Education has long needed a solution that goes beyond hardware upgrades and brings educational intelligence directly into the device. An AI layer like Swiftee makes hardware truly meaningful for classrooms, adapting to real use cases for students, supporting teachers in instruction, and helping schools deliver better learning outcomes. This is the kind of custom-built innovation the education sector has been waiting for."

As India's device market continues to grow, the next phase will not only be defined by bigger screens or faster processors, but also by the intelligence that lives inside them. Swiftee represents this new category of Heartware, where devices become intelligent companions that understand classroom realities and accordingly support learning.

ConveGenius is a leading AI and EdTech company delivering learning, assessment, and data-intelligence solutions for state governments and education partners. Its data and AI tools power decision-making at Vidya Samiksha Kendras (VSKs) and bring data-driven governance to public education across India.

