New Delhi [India], July 26: The World Leaders Summit 2024 was a spectacular gathering of visionaries and change-makers, held at the iconic House of Lords within the UK Parliament in London. This event brought together some of the brightest minds from around the globe to discuss pressing issues and innovative solutions that can shape our future. With an inspiring theme focused on collaboration for sustainable development, this summit served as a platform for dialogue, action, and recognition.

Overview of the 2024 Summit and its theme

The World Leaders Summit 2024 took place at the iconic House of Lords, UK Parliament London. This prestigious venue set the stage for a gathering of influential figures from around the globe.

This year's theme revolved around "Economic Growth" and "Sustainable Development." The summit aimed to explore how collaboration between different sectors can drive economic growth while ensuring the sustainability of resources and communities.

Leaders discussed Economic Growth and Sustainable Development in the context of various industries, including technology, healthcare, energy, and finance. Through engaging panel discussions, keynote speeches, and networking opportunities, participants were able to share their insights, learn from each other, and build partnerships for future collaboration.

Profile of the Speakers: Global Inspirational Figures

This year's World Leaders Summit 2024 featured an extraordinary speakers: Baroness Sandy Verma, Dr Vivek Lall, Osama Ben Saleh Bukhari, Dr Mathew Yip, Gene Saunders and Sanjib Sahoo among others.

The World Leaders Summit 2024 was a melting pot of ideas, bringing together influential voices from around the globe. Panel discussions sparked vibrant conversations on pressing issues affecting our societies today.

One notable session focused on Economic Growth and sustainability, where experts shared innovative solutions for greener economies. The urgency of this topic resonated deeply with attendees. Panelists discussed the role of businesses, governments, and individuals in driving sustainable economic growth.

Introducing the Winners of each Category

The World Leaders Summit 2024 celebrated remarkable achievements across various categories. Each winner showcased dedication and excellence in their field.

World Leaders Award 2024:

1. Dr Nicole Edwards is a distinguished leader in the field of education. Dr Nicole has dedicated over seven years to the teaching profession and currently serves as the Head of Health and Social Care at Harris Girls' Academy Bromley, an outstanding and top-performing secondary school in England.

2. Jarvis E Gene Saunders was in the Army National Guard serving as a Ranger and Paratrooper leaving as a Lieutenant Colonel. He commanded every unit in the police dept during his tenure. He also founded and commanded the sheriff's Office search and rescue unit where he saw a need for a better way of locating persons who wandered due to cognitive disorders. he founded Project Lifesaver International using electronic technology to locate those persons. To date, the program is based in over 1800 public safety agencies in the US, Canada and Puerto Rico accounting for over 5,000 lost persons being located and returned home safely.

3. Dr Mathew Yip President of Mathematical Sciences Research Institute, International (Macau) Institute of Academic Research; Mathematics & Statistics Program Director, Chartered Institute of Training & Development; Mathematics Curriculum Manager of Wahhar College.

Distinguished Professor of American International Theism University, with double Ph.D. degrees & double master's degrees in both Mathematics & Mathematics Education, and excellent grades at MIT; "Achievements and Accolades", "Impact", "Creative Thinking", "Leader Reputation", "Inspirational Mentorship" and "Legacy Building" have been rated as the highest grade

4. Dr Satish Padmanabhan is an experienced Technology and Transformational leader with a wealth of expertise spanning over two decades. Holding the designation of Head of FM Metadata and Data Quality Delivery, Satish brings a unique blend of strategic vision and hands-on experience to the table, driving initiatives aimed at optimizing data management processes and ensuring compliance with banking regulatory standards.

5. Dr Robin Hills is a leading authority on emotional intelligence with over 40 years of business experience. Robin empowers individuals and organisations to achieve success through emotional intelligence training, coaching, and personal development programmes. His company, Ei4Change (Emotional Intelligence 4 Change), is an award-winning company in this field.

6. Samantha Tauber known by her alter ego VNCCII, emerges as a trailblazer in the arts and culture landscape. VNCCII (https://www.vnccii.com/) is the performance alter ego of Samantha Tauber, a futuristic multidisciplinary music artist, creative technologist, Metaverse content creator, live music performer, singer-songwriter/music producer, and futurist who has crafted a strong authentic vision and fresh sound palette.

7. Graeme Clegg founder and Chairman of New Image™ International, started out as a sheep farmer in Masterton. It was on his farm that Graeme developed his groundbreaking ideas about health supplements. Today, Health and Wellness is the fastest growing industry in the world and because we make sure our products are made from the purest ingredients we've been recognised as a leader in this industry, winning numerous international awards for innovation and product quality.

8. Sara Hellali is an Italian - Tunesian lady with an unstoppable drive for scientific exploration of the new frontiers of medicine.Given her young age of 30 summers, you would not give her enough credit for the achievements she has attained with the health tech company Health Optimizing and in the world of modern healthcare in general. Her life goal is to move away from symptoms based care towards a medicine where we find and resolve the cause of patients problems.

9. Dr Vivek Lall is Chief Executive of General Atomics Global Corporation based in San Diego, California. GA and affiliated companies operate on five continents. The company produces a series of unmanned aircraft (Predator/Reaper/Guardian) and provides electro-optical, radar, signals intelligence, and automated airborne surveillance systems. GA produces electro-magnetic aircraft launch and recovery systems, satellite surveillance, electro-magnetic rail gun, high power laser, hypervelocity projectile, and power conversion systems.

10. Vinit Majgaonkar is the Chairman and co-founder of Armstrong-Dematic. Featured as a distinguished thought leader in "The Leadership Code" by the Economic Times of India, Vinit's expertise in the field of intralogistics automation and robotics is well-established, with an impressive 30-year career that includes 24 years of leadership at Armstrong and a critical 2-year stint on a senior executive board in Germany.

11. Tanya Goodwin is an exceptional pharmacist making a difference in people's lives. She founded Botanical Chemist Palm Cove to change the world through the power of natural and evidence-based medicine. She has completed an impressive array of specialist compounding training courses, cosmetic chemistry courses, and a Graduate Certificate in Good Manufacturing Practice from the University of Technology Sydney.

12. Dr Biswanath Patnaik is an accomplished serial entrepreneur, investment banker, legal counsel, and philanthropist. He is a founder of BNP Group which has a Private Equity investment arm called FINNEST which is 4.5B USD valuation company currently investment portfolio including real estate, sustainable green energy, health care, Gold refinery, IT software development and management to name a few. He is a major donor to 5 major Hindu temples in UK, Abu Dhabi, Mauritius and India. He is a major donor of UN for REFUGEEs and Food supply.

13. Osama Ben Saleh Bukhari is an entrepreneur that leads several initiatives and businesses in Saudi Arabia as well as globally under Alfaris International Group. Alfaris Group focuses multiple business pillars like education, medical services, retail businesses, and most importantly information technology. Since 2012, Osama has held the role of the head of the Banking Commission under the International Chamber of Commerce, where he represents ICC Saudi Arabia in global events and regularly appears on CNBC Arabia addressing the financial sector developments. In addition, Osama is a member of the executive committee of the Saudi Uzbek Business Council.

14. Nicola Middleton is the Founder & President of GodBrands, a company sharing important messages with the world. Nicola calls herself a thought leader, paradigm shifter and spiritual pioneer, helping humanity evolve and go higher. Nicola's mission is captured in the slogan: "Change The World. LOVE WINS!" Nicola sees a bright future for humanity in which humanity is lovingly guided towards the vision of: "Humanity, One Family" and "We are one. We are not the same."

15. Dr Panarat Rohleder is a member and an alumni ambassador of Pembroke College. She earned a PhD in Organizational Leadership from The Chicago School of Professional Psychology. She has an MBA in Organizational Development and MS in Marketing from Johns Hopkins University. In addition, she received an M. Ed in Educational Psychology from Khon Kaen University. Currently, Dr Rohleder is a Member of the Board of Directors, National Capital Area, Fulbright Association. She is also a committee member for Oxford Business Alumni Network, Washington chapter.

16. Alla Koudriavtseva is a U.S. citizen and the owner of three businesses: the award-winning Golden Sunset Limousine; Alla VK International Design Company, an interior decorating firm; and The Alfa Male Drink, which produces Alfimov Noble Vodka.

Person of the Year Award:

1. Dr Wasana Intasang a distinguished entrepreneur and leader in anti-aging and health. Dr Intasang, founder and CEO of Revomed Group, combines her expertise in Anti-Aging and Regenerative Medicine with a background in marketing to drive innovation in Thailand's cosmetics and dietary supplement industries. Under her leadership, Revomed has achieved a remarkable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) and reached a valuation of 2 billion.

2. Dr Anish Varghese is a paragon of competence in the field of healthcare administration, possessing more than twenty years of distinguished experience across various industries and continents. he is a Chartered FCIPD and has obtained prestigious certifications from AHRI, & Chartered Quality Institute, which have further solidified his status as a respected authority in healthcare leadership

3. Dr Aashish Sharma is earned and only the ones that take the journer to the unknown can get success in today's time. With the determination to give Nepal something to be proud of Young Aashish Sharma pulled up his socks and went on a war with the big names in the industry. Aashish Sharma worked out new policies and came up with Singapore Beverages Nepal Pvt Ltd, the then-small name then became a Tsunami in the Nepalese beverage Industry.

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Award 2024

1. Sanjib Sahoo is rated as one of most influential business minds in the world. Sahoo is a renowned global icon for technology and a digital visionary, and Chief Digital Officer at Ingram Micro, a global leader in technology distribution touching almost 90 per cent of the world population. Sanjib is revolutionizing the technology industry with the introduction of AI driven platform Xvantage.

Bharat Samman Award

1. Shilpa Jain Having a vast experience of around two decades in the fields of Finance, Risk & Assurance, Litigation, and Advisory, she has advised and managed portfolios for corporates, international clients, estate planning, and setting up trusts & probates for family office clients

Reflections on the Impact of World Leaders Summit 2024

The World Leaders Summit 2024 was an extraordinary gathering that showcased the power of collaboration, innovation, and inspiration. Held at the iconic House of Lords in the UK Parliament London, this event brought together thought leaders from various sectors to address pressing global issues.

The winners recognized during the summit represent remarkable achievements in their fields. They embody dedication and creativityqualities essential for shaping tomorrow's world. Profiles highlighted not just their successes but also stories of struggle and perseverance.

Looking back at the impact made by these champions reminds us all how powerful collective efforts can be in addressing our world's challenges head-on. As we move forward from this landmark event hosted by VS International Limited, excitement builds around what lies aheada future forged through shared knowledge and commitment toward progress for all.

