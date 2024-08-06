Meet the Changemakers: Taco Bell Foundation Announces Semi-Finalists for Inaugural Ambition Accelerator in India

BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 6: The Taco Bell Foundation, in partnership with global social entrepreneurship organization Ashoka Innovators for the Public, announced their top 25 Summit semi-finalists for the debut of Ambition Accelerator in India. The Ambition Accelerator program empowers young Changemakers in the U.S. and India, providing a platform for their innovative ideas to drive community change.

The selected 25 semi-finalists will receive seed funding of Rs 40,000 to help further their social impact initiatives. Emerging from a competitive pool of over 192 applicants from India, the 25 semi-finalists will be a part of the Taco Bell Foundation and Ashoka's networking summit in Bangalore on September 17th, 2024. An esteemed panel of judges will select five finalists, of which the winner will take home the grand prize of Rs 10 lakhs to fund their initiative. That's not all! The 4 semi-finalists will also be rewarded with Rs 2 lakhs for their revolutionary enterprises.

The semi-finalists put forth innovative community impact solutions to address a diverse range of topics including women's empowerment, sustainability, food security, equitable education, and mental health, among others. These individuals are young visionaries of India, between the ages of 16 - 26, who are passionate about social impact and tackling critical national and local development matters.

Ambition Accelerator has spotlighted some of the standout innovations such as Thermal Floater, a renewable energy solution that utilizes solar thermal energy to increase efficiency and affordability; Agroforestry: Turning Barren Bihar Green, an initiative in Jamui, Bihar, India, that utilizes agroforestry techniques to enhance sustainability and food security amidst environmental challenges; and Muktaa, a free mental health helpline providing accessible mental health care.

Browse through the 25 semi-finalists list and their social innovation concepts here.

Funded by Yum! Brand's $100 million Unlocking Opportunity Initiative, Ambition Accelerator is dedicated to creating pathways for a more equitable and inclusive society. Stay tuned to the Ambition Accelerator website for more updates.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor