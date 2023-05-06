New Delhi [India], May 6 (/GPRC): The Update India has compiled a list of the top 5 Indian personalities who have transformed their vision into impact-driven success. This list includes world-famous astrologer Pradip Verma, regarded as the best astrologer in India, women empowerment culturist and world-famous author Mayaa SH, the mother and son duo of Usha Kiran Moodgal and Tushar Kiran Moodgal, and top Astrologer Amar Sharma. All of these individuals have made a significant impact on society through their visionary work in various fields.

PRADIP VERMA

Pradip Verma has been recognized as the best astrologer in India by The Update India. With over 20 years of experience, he is a world famous astrologer from Delhi who has helped and guided people from all walks of life, from high-profile clients to commoners, to overcome their struggles and live a normal life. Pradip Verma is known for his expertise in various aspects of astrology, including Corporate Astrology, Horoscopes, Medical Astrology, and Vastu.

He offers a wide range of services, including birth chart reading, compatibility reports, horoscope analysis, and more, to help individuals struggling with issues in their relationships, career, and personal growth. Pradip Verma's dedication and commitment to his clients have earned him tremendous repute. His services are available both online and offline, allowing him to serve clients globally. Pradip Verma's belief in client satisfaction is what sets him apart from the crowd. He is the founder of Astroyog.

MAYAA SH

Mayaa SH is a known name in contemporary literature and is a multi National Award Winner, a Podcaster, an Artist, a Record Chart Topping International Fastest Anthology Co-Author and a six times World Record holder. She is a Women Empowerment Culturist. Mayaa has depicted gender inclusivity and equality throughout her work and through her powerful writings on Feminism. Mayaa has several certifications from the United Nations, UN Women United Nations Capital Development Bank,United State Institute Of Peace, United Nations University Institute for the Advanced Study Of Sustainability, World Health Orgsation, Asian Development Bank Institute. She is Certified on Effective Communication Skills for Professional from University of Southern Queensland and Taking Gender Responsive Education To Scale Coordinated Action For Gender equality Cross Sectoral Approaches from Center for Universal Education at Brookings, United Nations and University of California, Berkeley. Her work depicts the identity, economic and social freedom of many. She has co-authored more than 150 anthologies with seven solo books and has been featured in several magazines and women oriented like Tejaswi -The Imperishable on Women Power and Honour including few international. Mayaa has been aligned to more than 85 publication houses and has participated in several national-level contests. She also writes for several websites.

TUSHAR KIRAN MOODGAL

Award-winning poet and writer Tushar Kiran Moodgal, hailing from Shahdara, East Delhi, has set multiple world records with his poem "Rhapsody Of Twilight," earning him a place in the Inkzoid Book of Records and the Glorious Book of Records. Moodgal's contributions to contemporary literature, particularly his philosophical poetry, have earned him the Maharishi Valmiki Bhartiya Gaurav Samman 2023 and the Tagore Ratna Samman 2023 from Priya Wisdom Publications, among other awards. He is a firm believer in the teachings of the Geeta and is a strong advocate of Stoic philosophy. Moodgal has co-authored more than 25 poetry anthologies and credits his father with instilling in him a love for literature and the written word. He has a master's degree in Political Science and International Relations and studied Japanese language at St. Stephens's College, Delhi University. Moodgal's achievements also include being featured as one of India's Top 3 game changers by Filmi Bytes and being named among the "Top 10 personalities of the Globe" by Up18 News.

USHA KIRAN MOODGAL

Usha Kiran Moodgal, a multiple world record holder and national award-winning Hindi poetess, researcher, and dancer from Delhi, has recently received several accolades for her literary contributions. Moodgal has published works such as "Kavya Tulika," a Hindi poetry compilation, which has earned her numerous laurels. She has also co-authored multiple poetry anthologies, including poems that have garnered various awards. Moodgal obtained post-graduate degrees in Hindi and History after completing her graduation. Recently, Moodgal was honored with the prestigious "Honorary Gold Medal Award by DRDC Global" for her contribution to literature. She has also been awarded the "Sahitya Sthambh Puraskar 2023" and the "Sarvashreshtha Kavyitri 2023" for her book "Kavya Tulika." In addition, Moodgal's poetry compositions such as Nirnaya and Khamoshi have received recognition. Moodgal has been featured in several media outlets and received various awards, including the "Maharshi Valmiki Bharatiya Gaurav Samman 2023" from Cherry Book Awards. Moodgal's recent compositions can be found on her Instagram handle @ushakirankavyanjali.

AMAR SHARMA

If you're seeking accurate and reliable astrology services, look no further than Astrologer Amar Sharma. As a leading Indian astrologer with years of experience, Astrologer Amar Sharma specializes in providing guidance on a range of life aspects, including career, education, love marriage, and relationships, among others. His expertise in numerology, palmistry, gemology, and Vastu Shastra allows him to provide 100 per cent accurate future predictions and permanent solutions to various problems.

Astrologer Amar Sharma completed his Vedic studies from Maharshi College of Vedic Astrology, Udaipur (MA) and Institute Of Vedic Astrology, Indore (Diploma in Astrology). Whether you're based in India or the UK, Astrologer Amar Sharma is renowned for his effective astrology services that can help you navigate difficult times and make informed decisions. He is committed to offering value for money, and his advice has helped many clients build new homes or choose careers that maximize their benefits.

The Update India is a leading Indian news and awareness website that provides trusted content. It's founder, entrepreneur and author Abhishek Kapoor, known for international bestsellers, The Pride of t20 cricket and The Selfish Betrayals, said, "The entire team at The Update India has made sure to select the top 5 Indian personalities on the basis of their vision to create a significant impact on the society."

