Meet Your New Mr India Winners!

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 22: The search for India's most desirable men spotlighted in a dazzling celebration as Mr India 2025 Season 2, in association with Vivz Fashion School, announced its new winners at the One8 Commune, Lower Parel, Mumbai. The high-octane evening marked a defining moment in India's beauty and fashion calendar, unveiling three exceptional titleholders who will carry India's name with pride on global and national platforms:

In a compelling showcase of confidence, charisma, and competence, the contest announced:

-Shevam Singh as Mr India World 2025 - who will represent India at the next Mr World.

-Abel Biju as Mr India Supranational 2026 - who will represent India at Mister Supranational 2026, likely to be held in Poland.

-Shiv Chordia, Mr India Rising Star 2025 - a new title honouring a talent who not only conquers the runway and big screens but also embodies academic excellence, leadership, and social purpose.

True to its vision of discovering multi-faceted talents, Mr India has consistently catalysed career growth, personality development, and international opportunities. A springboard to a million dreams, it has served as a launchpad for men who have stood tall on global stages, representing India with pride, inspiring millions, and carving stellar careers in the fashion and entertainment circuit. This year, the bar was raised with Mr World 2016 Rohit Khandelwal joining as official mentor, inspiring finalists to embody confidence, intellect, talent, and integrity.

After an extensive nationwide hunt and screening, 100 shortlisted hopefuls from across the country arrived in Mumbai for the mega auditions, undergoing rigorous selection rounds that tested every dimension: personality, intellect, talent, fitness, and presentation. From these, the Top 12 finalists advanced to a high-intensity bootcamp, featuring grooming masterclasses, fashion shoots, interviews, and sub-contests - all culminating in a grand finale that Mumbai will long remember.

The star-studded gala celebrations drew an audience of distinguished patrons and industry icons from the worlds of fashion and entertainment, including Anu Malik, Vindu Dara Singh, and Aditi Govitrikar, among others. Hosted by Pooja Bhamrah, the ceremony, directed by Prasad Bidapa, kicked off with an electrifying performance by Manasi Scott, before the finalists stormed the runway in exquisite creations by ace designer Varoin Marwah.

From the Top 12, six advanced to the nerve-wracking Q&A round, impressing a distinguished jury panel comprising Sangeeta Bijlani, Aditi Govitrikar, Ken Ghosh, Rocky Star, Jatin Kampani, and Varoin Marwah. With thought-provoking questions met by confident responses, the evening built to its climax the announcement and felicitation of the three new titleholders, Shevam Singh - Mr India World 2025, Abel Biju - Mr India Supranational 2026, and Shiv Chordia - Mr India Rising Star 2025. The celebrations continued late into the night with DJ Ganesh keeping the energy high.

The introduction of the Mr India Rising Star 2025 title was the game-changer of the season recognising holistic excellence in academics, athletics, extra-curriculars, and social impact. This new honour adds depth and dynamism to the pageant, strengthening its positioning as India's foremost platform for all-round talent discovery.

Don't miss the action: The Mr India 2025 Season 2 Grand Finale airs on Zoom TV, September 7 at 8:00 pm IST, with digital streaming on the OTT Platform Times Play & Beauty Pageant YouTube Channel from September 8 onwards

Web Series: The Making of Mr India 2025 Season 2

Adding to the excitement, this year also featured the continuation of the web series, The Making of Mr India 2025 Season 2. The series offers fans an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the entire journey from registrations and nationwide auditions to grooming sessions, bootcamps, and the nail-biting finale. Showcasing candid moments, personal struggles, and triumphs of the contestants, it brings the passion and preparation of Mr India straight to the audience. Episodes are streaming now on the official Mr India social channels and the Beauty Pageants YouTube channel.

About the winners:

Mr India World 2025 Shevam Singh: From the banks of the Ganges and carrying the pride of Patna, Shevam Singh comes from a humble middle-class family where values, discipline, and education were non-negotiable. Raised with a strong foundation of humility and hard work, he is determined, adaptable, and grounded. He believes that consistent effort is more powerful than raw talent, especially when talent lacks discipline.

Travel, fitness, public speaking and travelling have shaped his personality; he likes to explore different possibilities and make the most of it. Beyond the runway, Shevam is deeply passionate about social causes, particularly education accessibility for underprivileged children and animal welfare. One of his most memorable achievements was winning the Phoenix Best Runway Model title at the Prasad Bidapa Mega Model Hunt in 2019, a moment that marked the beginning of his journey in the world of fashion and modelling.

Mr India Supranational 2026 Abel Biju: Kottayam's grace, Kerala's glory, Abel Biju is a banker by profession. Raised by his single mother, who instilled in him values of hard work, resilience, and compassion, Abel credits much of his success to her unwavering support and strength. Known for being kind, confident, and determined, he approaches every challenge as an opportunity to grow and improve.

Passionate about animal welfare, Abel works with rescue groups to provide care and raise awareness for neglected street animals. He believes a compassionate society starts with kindness toward the voiceless. Among his memorable achievements are being a finalist in Mr India, being the only one on his campus to secure placements at Federal Bank and Godrej, along earning a university-level table tennis position.

Mr India Rising Star 2025 Shiv Chordia: Coming from the Cultural Heartbeat of Maharashtra, Pune, Shiv Chordia is a true all-rounder. He has won a state-level tabla competition, excelled in state-level tennis, and was crowned winner of a prestigious Pune pageant. Growing up in a household with four generations under one roof, he gained a deep understanding of values, experiences, and business through enriching dinner-table conversations. His calm and grounded nature is nurtured by the spiritual environment he is actively involved.

He values hard work, likes to explore places, and interact with diverse people; he believes in empowering himself to reach his full potential. Rooted in humanity and driven by purpose, Shiv is passionate about creating meaningful change. He strongly believes that poverty can be eradicated by investing in youth entrepreneurship, empowering the next generation with tools and opportunities to lead with innovation and compassion.

About Mr India: Mr India - The Hunt for India's Most Desirable Man is the flagship male beauty pageant, wholly owned and operated by the Times Group, India's largest media conglomerate. During its run, Mr India winners have won numerous international titles. India is the only country to have won both the titles of Mr World (Rohit Khandelwal, 2016) and Mister Supranational (Prathamesh Maulingkar, 2018). Mr India serves as the ultimate launchpad for individuals aiming to make their mark in showbiz, offering a coveted opportunity to showcase talent and charisma on a national stage. More than just a competition, it aims to foster a positive impact, celebrating diversity, individuality, and ambition among its contestants, thereby shaping the future of male representation in the entertainment industry.

