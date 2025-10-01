Meeta Vihang Kotadia Wins 2nd Runner-Up Title as Mrs. India International World

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 25: In an inspiring celebration of resilience, transformation, and timeless grace, Meeta Vihang Kotadia was crowned Mrs. India International World 2025, Second Runner Up a prestigious title organized by Mrs. India Inc. Her journey to the crown is far more than a tale of glamour — it is a powerful testament to the idea that dreams don't come with an expiration date.

Meeta, a proud wife celebrating 25 years of marriage, and a loving mother to two beautiful children, stood on stage not just as a contestant, but as a beacon of what it means to evolve through life's many roles — and still dream bigger.

From the early days of chasing the skies as a cabin crew, to taking on the responsibility of Risk Assessment Officer at the British Consulate, Meeta’s life has been a mosaic of bold choices and heartfelt sacrifices. She once hit pause on her professional journey to nurture her family — a choice she embraced with unwavering love. Later, defying age and expectations, she returned to college and earned her credentials to become a teacher, proving that learning and growth are lifelong pursuits.

Speaking after her win, Meeta said, “I stand before you today not just as a contestant, but as a testament that it’s never too late to start again. I hope to be a voice for every woman rediscovering herself — because transformation has no deadline.”

Off-stage, Meeta is known for her infectious energy. A fitness enthusiast with a passion for dancing to the iconic beats of the ’90s, she radiates a zest for life. A globe-trotter at heart, she finds beauty in everyday moments — often capturing sunsets wherever she goes, believing that “every sunset deserves a picture.”

Her crowning as 2nd Runner-Up, Mrs. India International World is not just a personal achievement, but a message to women everywhere: that embracing every chapter — the highs and the lows — is what truly defines beauty. Whether it’s donning the uniform of a professional, stepping into motherhood, walking back into the classroom, or walking the ramp — Meeta has done it all with dignity and determination.

Organised by Mrs. India Inc., the platform celebrates the modern Indian woman — one who balances tradition with ambition, family with individuality, and beauty with substance. In Meeta Kotadia, the crown has found not just a queen, but a story that will inspire countless others to look within and rise.

As she steps into her new role, Meeta hopes to champion self-discovery, wellness, and courage — because as she reminds us all: “It's never too late to chase a new dream.”

