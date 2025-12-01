Mega Dental Camp Launched by GSL-NEO Institutions under P4 Vision of CM Chandrababu Naidu and DCM Pavan Kalyan in Pitapuram

PNN

New Delhi [India], December 1: A historic 3-Day Pick 'N' Drop Mega Free Dental Health Camp in Pitapuram, the largest ever organized in Andhra Pradesh, to mark the birthday of Hon'ble Deputy Chief Minister Shri Konidela Pawan Kalyan Garu.

This landmark initiative is conceptualized and led by Chairman Dr. Ganni Bhaskar Rao, GSL Hospitals & Director Dr. Burra Divya Raj of Neo Institute of Medical Sciences.

Under the visionary guidance of the GSL-NEO Healthcare & Education Network, in collaboration with Kakinada Collectorate, Pitapuram PUDA, and the Indian Red Cross Society, She Foundation and supported by the Government of Andhra Pradesh's P4 model (Public-Private-People Partnership).

One of the Largest Free Dental Health Missions in Andhra Pradesh

With an estimated treatment and operational value of ₹2 Crores, this mega camp is entirely free of cost, showcasing the unwavering commitment of GSL and NEO Institutions to public health, rural welfare, and preventive dental care.

The initiative began with a large-scale Dental Health Survey on 2nd September 2025, marking the birthday of Deputy Chief Minister Shri Pawan Kalyan Garu.

Under the leadership of Dr.Ganni Bhaskar and Dr. Divya Raj, a dedicated medical team covered 25,000 households and 3,000 school children across Pitapuram, offering screening, awareness, and health data mapping, a pioneering step in rural oral healthcare planning.

Government Leadership & Multi-Department Coordination

This public health mission received strategic monitoring from

District Collector Shri Shan Mohan, IAS, with participation from:

District Medical & Health Department

Police Department

PUDA Teams

Local Administrative Bodies

Red Cross Society

She Foundation

National Service Scheme

Their multi-department coordination, coupled with the medical execution of GSL hospitals and NEO Institute, ensured efficient outreach, seamless operations, and uninterrupted patient care.

Transformation of Kalyana Mandapam into a Fully Functional Dental Hospital

Thanks to the organizational excellence of GSL & NEO, a Kalyana Mandapam was transformed into a complete temporary dental hospital, equipped with:

- Mobile dental clinics

- Dental chairs & root canal stations

- Sterilization & pharmacy units

- Digital registration & patient record system

- Denture measurement & clinical referral support

Treatments Offered

- Scaling & polishing

- Tooth extraction | Fillings

- Root canal therapy

- Denture measurement & fixing

- Preventive dental care for children

- Oral screening & hygiene awareness

Over 6,000 patients were treated in just 3 days, and due to public demand, the services will be extended further after a short break.

Program Highlights

Day 1 - Grand Inauguration

Inaugurated by Hon'ble MP Shri T. Uday Kumar Garu, alongside Dr. Sandeep and Dr. Divya, representing GSL-NEO Institutions.

Day 2 - Public Engagement & Welfare Outreach

NGOs, local government leaders, and NDA alliance members praised the visionary efforts of Dr. Bhaskar and Dr. Divya for bringing corporate-level medical care to rural Andhra Pradesh.

Day 3 - Recognition Ceremony

Shri Dr. Ganni Bhaskar Rao presented Gratitude Mementoes and Appreciation Awards to Doctors, Volunteers, Police, Media, Red Cross Society, NSS, She Foundation, and the P4 Coordinating Team.

The Valedictory function will be graced by Hon'ble Deputy Chief Minister Shri Konidela Pawan Kalyan Garu.

A Landmark for Public Health & Rural Welfare

This Mega Dental Camp stands as a model of public healthcare accessibility, showcasing the power of collaboration between GSL Hospitals, Neo Institute of Medical Sciences, and government authorities under the P4 framework.

It reflects

- Shri Pawan Kalyan Garu's commitment to social healthcare reform

- Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu Garu's P4 Governance Model

- The humanitarian healthcare vision of Dr. Ganni Bhaskar Rao and Dr. Divya Raj

GSL & NEO Institutions are committed to taking this public health mission across more rural regions, ensuring that "Healthcare should not be a privilege, it should be a right."

