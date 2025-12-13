Megastar Rituparna Sengupta & Prodyut Mukharjee collaborate for Autism benefit, creates classical masterpiece

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 13: The 8th season of the Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Khan National Festival of Music and Dance 2025 is set to captivate audiences with a spectacular presentation by National Flim Awardee actress & dancer Rituparna Sengupta, Grammy Jury & music composer Pt. Prodyut Mukherjee . The Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Khan National Festival of Music and Dance celebrates the life and legacy of the legendary musician Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Khan, promoting Indian classical music and dance.

The highlight of the Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Khan National Festival of Music and Dance 2025 hyderabad, is the Classical Dance to be performed by the renowned Film Actress Rituparna Sengupta on 14th Dec 2025 and the Music for the same is composed by the Pt.Prodyut Mukherjee and the entire festival is conceptualised by Abhijeeth Bhattacharjee, author and Social Entrepreneur.

"I am very happy and very excited to be collaborating with maestro Pradoyot Mukherjee...his compositions and sounscape are deep and beautiful..looking forward to this great association" says Rituparna Sengupta, the renowned Film Actress of Tollywood and Bollywood.

"I'm thrilled to collaborate with National Flim Awardee Actress & Classical & Contemporary dancer Rituparna Sengupta for the first time, and I'm confident that the audience will be mesmerized by the blend of music and dance. It's a privilege to work with her and be a part of showcasing the beauty of Indian music and dance. I'm honored to support Autism Ashram and autistic children, and I've poured my heart into creating a classical masterpiece for this noble cause. Curating the Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Khan National Festival of Music and Dance is an honor, and I'm humbled ." says the Pt. Prodyut Mukherjee, The Governor's National Excellence Awardee, Grammy Jury, Los Angeles Chapter and GiMA award winner .

This Festival is in aid of Children at Autism Ashram and we thank all Institutions for supporting these social initiatives towards promoting Indian Music and Dance and espousing the cause of Autism, through all our events, said Abhijeeth Bhattacharjee, Chairman Sangitanjaly Foundation and Ace social Worker.

Sangitanjaly Foundation, is taking Indian Cultural heritage forward by organising the Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Khan National Festival of Music and Dance, which promotes Indian Art and Dance forms, including Folk, Light Music, Fusion, and Sufi. Foundation believes that this festival is a great honour to offer their Shradhanjali and remember Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Khan Saheb, who spent his last days in Hyderabad.

