Meghalaya exports one MT Khasi Mandarin oranges to Dubai

Shillong, Nov 19 Meghalaya exported one Metric Tonne (MT) of Khasi Mandarin oranges to Dubai through Air India Cargo, officials said on Tuesday.

Meghalaya government’s Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare exported the season’s first consignment of Khasi Mandarin, which was transported via Air India Cargo from Guwahati Customs to Dubai on Monday, marking the first-ever direct export shipment from the northeastern region using this route.

The Khasi Mandarin oranges obtained the Geographical Identification (GI) tag in 2014.

An official of the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department said that the initiative represents a crucial step towards integrating Meghalaya’s farmers with global markets while addressing longstanding logistical and economic challenges.

He said that the department has been proactive in promoting its niche produce globally.

In collaboration with key partners like Lulu Group International, Mother Dairy Fruits and Vegetables Pvt Ltd, and the National Cooperative for Organic Limited (NCOL), the state is connecting the state’s farmers to global markets, the official pointed out.

He said that the export activities began in 2022 with a trial shipment of 5 MT of Khasi Mandarin and Pineapples to the Middle East, supported by the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) under the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

According to the official, a detailed analysis of challenges was conducted, leading to corrective measures that enabled the export of 20 MT of Khasi Mandarin and pineapple last year.

This year’s consignment marks a breakthrough, as the state government leverages Guwahati Customs and Air India Cargo to reduce transportation costs and improve transit times, he said.

The official said that the department is working closely with cargo providers to further lower logistics expenses, ensuring better remuneration for farmers.

The state has also undertaken several promotional activities, including organising Pineapple and Khasi Mandarin festivals in metropolitan cities including Delhi and Bangalore.

These events showcase Meghalaya's premium produce to wider audiences and foster new market linkages, the official said, adding that the government is building farmer capacity for primary and secondary value addition, powered by renewable energy solutions.

These efforts aim to enhance product quality and create new revenue streams for producers.

This initiative sets a benchmark for future exports, ensuring that Meghalaya’s farmers gain access to premium markets while contributing to the state’s vision of doubling farmers' incomes and achieving inclusive economic growth, the official said.

