Meghalaya State Skill Development Society Signs MoU with Accel Skill Edutech to Enable Overseas Employment Opportunities for Youth

Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], December 16: The Meghalaya State Skill Development Society (MSSDS), Government of Meghalaya, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Accel Skill Edutech Pvt. Ltd. to create structured pathways for international employment and apprenticeship opportunities for youth from the State of Meghalaya.

Under this partnership, MSSDS and Accel Skill Edutech will jointly identify, train, and place eligible candidates from Meghalaya in overseas job roles and Ausbildung programs across countries such as Germany and Austria. The collaboration is designed to equip candidates with technical skills, foreign language proficiency, cultural orientation, and global workplace readiness aligned with international employer requirements.

The MoU focuses on high-demand sectors, including Nursing, Hotel Management, Automotive and Commercial Vehicle Mechatronics, Logistics, Information Technology, and various Ausbildung programs. Selected candidates will undergo a comprehensive preparatory program covering language training, soft skills and personality development, professional and technical training, interview preparation, and structured pre-departure orientation. Upon successful completion, candidates will be directly connected with overseas employers.

As part of the initiative, MSSDS will extend partial financial assistance to eligible candidates under the Skills Meghalaya Programme, ensuring broader access and inclusion for youth across the state. Accel Skill Edutech Pvt. Ltd., a DPIIT-recognised startup, will serve as the implementation partner and will be responsible for mobilisation, training delivery, employer coordination, regulatory compliance, and post-placement support.

Officials from MSSDS stated that the partnership reflects the Government of Meghalaya's commitment to enhancing employability, global exposure, and long-term career prospects for the state's youth through structured and ethical international mobility pathways.

Shri Jagdish Chelani, IAS, Executive Director, Meghalaya State Skill Development Society, said, "This MoU represents an important step in strengthening Meghalaya's skill ecosystem and connecting our youth with credible global employment opportunities. By combining structured training, language preparedness, and ethical recruitment practices, this collaboration will help our candidates compete globally while ensuring their safety, dignity, and long-term career growth."

Representatives from Accel Skill Edutech emphasised that the collaboration is rooted in transparency, ethical recruitment practices, and sustainable outcomes. The program places strong emphasis on candidate preparedness, employer alignment, and continued handholding after overseas placement to ensure smooth integration and career stability.

Speaking on the occasion, Yashwinder Paal, Co-Founder, Accel Skill Edutech Pvt. Ltd., said, "This partnership with the Meghalaya State Skill Development Society is a significant step toward building ethical, structured, and outcome-driven international career pathways for young talent from Meghalaya. Our focus is not just on overseas placement, but on preparing candidates holistically, supporting them through the transition, and enabling them to build sustainable global careers that uplift their families and communities."

Both parties will work closely to track candidate progress, placement outcomes, and post-arrival support, ensuring that overseas employment opportunities translate into meaningful and responsible career growth for the youth of Meghalaya.

About Meghalaya State Skill Development Society (MSSDS)

The Meghalaya State Skill Development Society is the nodal agency of the Government of Meghalaya responsible for planning, implementing, and monitoring skill development initiatives aimed at improving employability and livelihood opportunities for the youth of the state.

About Accel Skill Edutech Pvt. Ltd.

Accel Skill Edutech Pvt. Ltd. is an education and workforce solutions company focused on international skilling, language training, and ethical overseas placement. The organisation works closely with global employers and institutions to enable structured, compliant, and sustainable international career pathways for Indian youth.

