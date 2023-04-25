Megham, the first song from VK Prakash-S Sureshbabu's 'Live' gets released

New Delhi [India], April 25 (/ATK): The first song from V K Prakash - S Sureshbabu duo's upcoming social thriller 'Live' gets released. The lyrical video of the song, 'Megham' is now streaming on the Tips Malayalam YouTube channel. "Megham" features music and vocals by Alphons Joseph, lyrics by acclaimed poet Kuzhur Wilson, additional music programming and sound engineering by Nithin Sabu Johnson and Anandu Pai, and guitars by Alphons Joseph. Live is a highly anticipated movie with it's teaser garnered overwhelming response from movie connoisseurs and fans alike. The film revolves around the prevalent issue of fake news in the media and how it affects people's lives.

'Live' is presented by Films24 and Darrpan Bangejaa, produced by Darrpan Bangejaa and Nitin Kumar. This is their maiden venture in Malayalam. The film is distributed by Listin Stephen under the banner of Magic Frames. The film boasts of a talented cast, including Mamta Mohandas, Soubin Shahir, Shine Tom Chacko, Priya Varrier, Krishna Prabha, and Reshmi Soman. The crew also includes renowned names in the industry, such as cinematographer Nikhil S Praveen, editor Sunil S Pillai, music director Alphons Joseph, and art director Dundhu Renjeev Radha.

The line production for the film is done by Trends Ad Film Makers Pvt Ltd, with Babu Murugan as the line producer. Chief associate director Ashish K, sound designer Ajitha A George, make-up artist Rajesh Nenmara, costume designer Adithya Nanu, production controller Jith Pirappancode, and colourist Liju Prabhakar have also contributed their skills to the making of 'Live'. The designs are handled by Ma Mi Jo, and the marketing and communication by Sangeetha Janachandran of Stories Social.

