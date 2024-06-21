Meghashrey NGO Promotes Yoga on International Yoga Day, Focuses on Cervical Cancer Prevention

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 21: Meghashrey NGO, founded by Seema Singh, marked International Yoga Day with a dedicated event emphasizing the role of yoga in preventing cervical cancer. The event, graced by MLA Ashish Shelar, actor Aparshakti Khurrana, Consul General of Israel Kobbi Shoshani and other prominent figures, highlighted the transformative impact of yoga on health and well-being.

Seema Singh, founder of Meghashrey NGO, reiterated the importance of yoga as a preventive measure against cervical cancer. "Yoga is not just exercise; it is a way of life that enhances our physical, mental, and emotional health. Regular practice can significantly contribute to preventing diseases like cervical cancer," she emphasized.

The event saw enthusiastic participation from children as well, as Seema Singh personally encouraged them to incorporate yoga into their daily routines. "It's crucial to start yoga at a young age to cultivate healthy habits that can last a lifetime," Singh remarked, as she guided the children through simple yoga poses and breathing exercises.

In addition to MLA Ashish Shelar and actor Aparshakti Khurana, the event also welcomed other notable personalities like Kobbi Shoshani who actively engaged in the yoga session. Together, they demonstrated various asanas and meditation techniques aimed at enhancing overall wellness and immune system strength.

The highlight of the event was the collective yoga session, where participants of all ages joined together to perform yoga postures in a spirit of unity and well-being. The serene ambiance fostered a sense of community and commitment to embracing yoga as a means to prevent illness and promote holistic health.

Meghashrey NGO's celebration of International Yoga Day not only raised awareness about cervical cancer prevention but also inspired individuals to integrate yoga into their daily lives for long-term health benefits. As the event concluded on a high note, participants left with renewed motivation to prioritize wellness through the practice of yoga.

