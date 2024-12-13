Meghna Singh, CEO of Aptronix, Honored as Female Leader of the Year at Ingram Micro Partner Awards 2024

BusinessWire India

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 13: Aptronix, India's one of the largest and most trusted Apple Premium Reseller, proudly announces that its CEO, Meghna Singh, has been recognized as the Female Leader of the Year for APAC region, at the prestigious Ingram Micro Partner Awards 2024. This accolade highlights her exceptional leadership, Aptronixs' strong growth story and successes that have propelled Aptronix to unprecedented heights in the Indian retail landscape.

The Ingram Micro Partner Awards is an esteemed platform that celebrates outstanding achievements and innovation within the IT and retail sectors. Winning the Female Leader of the Year APAC award is a testament to Singh's ability, under her father Sutinder Singh's guidance, to drive business transformation and foster innovation while ensuring customer-centricity remains at the core of Aptronix's operations.

A Visionary Leader Driving Exceptional Growth

Aptronix has evolved from a single-store operation to a robust network of over 60 stores and counting across India, making it one of the largest Apple Premium Reseller. The company's strategic vision has not only positioned Aptronix as a leader in the Apple ecosystem but also redefined the retail experience for Indian consumers.

A Commitment to Empowering Women and Driving Innovation

Beyond business success, Singh is a staunch advocate for empowering women in leadership roles. She actively mentors women within Aptronix and beyond, encouraging them to break barriers and achieve excellence in their fields. Her efforts have created a culture of inclusivity and innovation, driving a diverse workforce that continues to push the boundaries of what's possible, while ensuring she nurtures and grows a fierce team of women leading corporates

Singh shared her thoughts on receiving the award, "It is an honor to be recognized as the Female Leader of the Year at the Ingram Micro Partner Awards 2024. This award is not just a reflection of my journey but also the collective efforts of the incredible team at Aptronix. Our commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences and pioneering growth in the retail industry remains unwavering."

