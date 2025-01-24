MEIL Foundation and SR Foundation Leads the Way in Promoting Spiritual and Societal Progress with Sri Jagannath Temple at Maha Kumbh 2025

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], January 24: MEIL Foundation and SR Foundation Unite for Spiritual and Societal Upliftment. Sri Jagannath Temple Sponsored at Maha Kumbh 2025.

In a landmark initiative to preserve India's spiritual heritage and promote community well-being, the MEIL Foundation and SR Foundation in collaboration have sponsored the construction of the Sri Jagannath Temple at Maha Kumbh 2025. Located at Sector 19, Gangoli, Shivala Marg, the temple stands as a symbol of faith, unity, and the shared vision of both organizations for a spiritually enriched and progressive society.

During the ongoing Maha Kumbh, the temple has become a focal point of devotion, drawing lakhs of devotees daily who gather to offer prayers and experience the divine blessings of Lord Jagannath.

Sudha Reddy, Chairperson of the Sudha Reddy Foundation, expressing her thoughts on the initiative, said, "Sponsoring the construction of the Lord Shri Jagannath Ji Temple is a humble step towards preserving and promoting Sanatan Dharma while fostering community development. This initiative aligns with our Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a 'Viksit Bharat,' where spiritual heritage complements societal progress."

Highlighting the unparalleled importance of the Maha Kumbh, Reddy further remarked, "The Maha Kumbh is an extraordinary event that allows individuals to explore, experience, and absorb divine energy and ancient wisdom. It is essential that this profound legacy be preserved for future generations. Beyond its spiritual significance, Maha Kumbh encapsulates a wealth of scientific knowledge, reinforcing the pride we feel in our rich culture, heritage, and the deep sciences underpinning it."

Expressing her gratitude, Reddy added, "I extend my heartfelt thanks to our visionary Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, for showcasing the beauty and essence of our nation to the world. My gratitude also goes to the Uttar Pradesh government for their meticulous planning, infrastructure, and facilities, which ensure the comfort and safety of millions of pilgrims attending this grand event."

The Sri Jagannath Temple serves as a beacon of spiritual and societal harmony, embodying the unity and commitment of MEIL Foundation and SR Foundation to uplift communities. As millions of devotees converge for Maha Kumbh, the temple offers a sanctuary for reflection, prayer, and unity, fostering a collective sense of purpose and spiritual enrichment.

The MEIL Foundation is dedicated to social transformation through initiatives in education, healthcare, environmental sustainability, and cultural preservation. By fostering meaningful partnerships and empowering communities, MEIL Foundation aims to create a positive impact on society.

The SR Foundation, led by Sudha Reddy, is committed to philanthropy and societal development, focusing on healthcare, education, women's empowerment, and the promotion of India's rich cultural heritage. The foundation strives to bridge societal gaps and create lasting change.

