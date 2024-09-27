MEIL Signs MoU with Maharashtra Government for Development of 4000 MW Pumped Storage Hydro Projects

PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 27: Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Department of Water Resources, Government of Maharashtra, to develop two prominent Pumped Storage Projects with a total capacity of 4000 MW, the Kamod Pumped Storage Project in Nandurbar District and the Ghosla Pumped Storage Project in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar District in the state of Maharashtra. It is noteworthy that MEIL is executing its first pumped storage hydro projects under the 'Build-Operate-Maintain (BOM)' method.

These two projects will involve an estimated investment of Rs 21,100 crores and are expected to generate employment for approximately 2,500 people. MEIL plans to complete the Ghosla Pumped Storage Project within three and a half years, while the Kamod Pumped Storage Project is expected to be completed in five years.

The two Pumped Storage Projects are off-stream in nature and the projects are planned to provide a minimum of 6 hours of energy storage on a daily basis. The Pumped Storage Projects will have newly constructed reservoirs i.e., Upper and Lower reservoirs (closed loop system) utilizing the head for the generation of power.

A powerhouse equipped with reversible pump turbines, generators, and other ancillary systems will be installed between the two reservoirs, interconnected through a water conductor system. The reversible turbines will pump water during non-peak hours and generate power during peak demand. Water for the projects will be drawn from existing reservoirs or dams for initial filling and replenished annually to compensate for losses due to evaporation and seepage.

Pumped Storage Projects are recognized for their cost-effective energy storage, grid management, frequency regulation, and integration with renewable energy sources.

The MoU signing event was attended by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deepak Kapoor, Additional Chief Secretary of the Water Resources Department, representing the Maharashtra state government. Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) was represented by company President R.V.R. Kishore, along with other MEIL associates Girish, Ravi Kiran, and Sameer Jha.

On this MoU Ceremony between MEIL and Govt. of Maharashtra, MEIL President R.V.R. Kishore said, "These projects will not only address Maharashtra's energy needs but also drive the state's development. We are proud to contribute to national progress by supplying power through the grid across India."

About MEIL:

MEIL, is a major a Global Conglomerate company headquartered in Hyderabad, India established in 1989. The company operates through its major business lines such as Water Management, Engineering, Construction, Manufacturing, Transportation, Hydrocarbons, Power, City gas distribution, Electric Mobility, Media, and Green Energy, etc., and now entering into Storage Solutions. MEIL is committed to deliver high quality projects ahead of the schedule by constantly evolving industry-leading technology, expertise, experience and employing innovative and impeachable process technology, technologies and management effectiveness.

