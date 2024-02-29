Meit Shah's Umrao Jaan Ada The Musical to charm USA this summer

VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 29: One of the most endearing and charismatic characters of all time Umrao Jaan Ada is now ready to sway audiences with its Broadway style musical avatar. Based on the 18th century novel Umrao Jaan Ada by Mirza Hadi Ruswa, the musical show will be staged in couple of cities of India and various parts of America.

One of the most fascinating part of this musical adaptation is that the iconic songs written by great poet and lyricist Shahryar and melodious music given by legendary Khayyam for the film Umrao Jaan would be recreated and presented in a new way for the musical show. The famous music composer duo Salim-Sulemaan has been entrusted with the task to recreate the magic of Shahryar and Khayyam for this Broadway style musical.

Umrao Jaan Ada has been adopted into a musical by director Rajeev Goswami and is presented by Meit Shah who is known to present biggest Bollywood shows in America and Canada.

Interestingly, known to work in several Hindi films and last one and half decade, Neetu Chandra will be seen playing the character of Umrao Jaan Ada. As a musical stage show Umrao Jaan Ada will be staged in India in the cities of Ahmedabad on 9th March Later, it will be staged in various cities of America. In the first leg of the tour, multiple shows would be held in many cities of America. Musical Umrao Jaan Ada can be watched in New Jersey on 12th and 13th April, in Orlando on 19th, in Atlanta on 21st April, in Dallas on 26th and 27th April, in Raleigh on 03rd and 04 May, in Boston on 11th and 12th May, in Chicago on 19th and 20th May, in Houston on 24th and 25th May and in Washington DC on 31st May and 01st June.

The producer and presenter of the show Meit Shah during the press conference related to the announcement of the musical said, "The prep for the musical started 5 years back in Mumbai. A lot of efforts have been taken to visualize and realise the dream of bringing Umrao Jaan Ada as a musical into a reality. We are going to present the show in the grandest way possible. I am sure it would be an unforgettable experience for the audiences. Recently, in a three minute live gig at Times Square, the audience's reactions after watching the glimpses of the musical show was phenomenal. I am sure the audiences are going to love this musical."

