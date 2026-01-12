MeitY conducts routine stakeholder consultations on mobile security standards

New Delhi [India], January 12 : The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) conducted routine stakeholder consultations on safety and security requirements on Sunday, maintaining continuous engagement with the industry on security standards. These structured discussions are aimed at developing a robust regulatory framework for mobile security within India's rapidly evolving digital ecosystem.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Electronics & IT, the government "remains firmly committed to strengthening cybersecurity and safeguarding the privacy of citizens".

The Ministry routinely holds consultations on various technical aspects, including safety compliance, electromagnetic interference and compatibility (EMI/EMC) parameters, Indian language support, and interface requirements.

Following these sessions, detailed discussions are held with industry representatives to address different dimensions of security requirements. The government emphasized that mobile security is a critical priority, given that over a billion users in the country store vast amounts of personal and financial data on their devices, making them prime targets for cybercriminals.

Addressing recent reports, MeitY refuted claims made by an international news organization suggesting the government is proposing to force smartphone manufacturers to share source code or implement software changes that faced opposition from major global brands.

"The Ministry reiterates that all legitimate concerns raised by the industry will be examined with an open mind, in the best interests of both the country and the industry. MeitY refutes the statement by an international news organisation that Government is proposing to force smartphone makers to share source code with the government and make several software changes as part of a raft of security measures, prompting opposition from giants like Apple and Samsung," the release said.

The Ministry stated that these reports failed to quote any statement from the manufacturers or their representative industry associations. The press release noted that the reports appeared to selectively ignore comments from industry associations, indicating an intent to sensationalize the news rather than report objective facts.

MeitY has been actively engaging with manufacturers to understand international best practices and ensure that the regulatory framework aligns with global standards. The Ministry reiterated that it approaches these discussions with a constructive mindset to ensure the interests of both the country and the industry are protected.

"The Government is fully committed to working with the industry and address their concern," the Ministry stated, adding that legitimate concerns raised by the industry will be examined with an open mind.

