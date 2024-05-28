MeitY conducts workshop on 'Powering Transformation through UI/UX for Digital Governance'

New Delhi [India], May 28 : The stakeholders in the digital landscape discussed the practices and challenges in establishing effective user interface and user experience, UI/UX, for public-facing digital services in a workshop organized by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) in the national capital here on Tuesday.

The aim of the national workshop on 'Powering Transformation through UI/UX for Digital Governance' was to set the guidelines for enhancing the user experience of using websites/portals/applications.

User experience (UX) and user interface (UI) are major parts of digital product design. UX addresses the entire interaction a user has with a product, including how they feel about it. UX design can be applied to both digital and physical products and aims to create a fully immersive experience.

"Digital landscape is rapidly evolving and user expects seamless and intuitive interaction with the application. This workshop on Powering Transformation through UI/UX for Digital Governance aims to make the way towards this. The workshop bring together the stakeholders from Government, Industry, Designers, Developers and other related Practitioners to discuss the practices and challenges in establishing effective UX/UI for public-facing digital services," the Meity said in a release.

The workshop also witnessed the signing of an MoU between the Ministry of External Affairs, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and Common Service Centres.

The workshop also included stalls presented by industries such as Google, Microsoft, Map My India, SBI, Zoho, Samsung, etc., the Ministry of Electronics and IT said in the release.

The workshop was chaired by Amit Agarwal, CEO, Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) and DG, National Informatics Centre (NIC).

Various panel discussions were also held during the workshop on best UX practices, the role of UX/UI in citizen engagement with the government, tools and techniques for UX/UI practices, and the aspirations and experiences of citizens in the social domain.

