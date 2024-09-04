MeitY launches India Graphene Engineering and Innovation Centre

New Delhi, Sep 4 The government on Wednesday launched the India Graphene Engineering and Innovation Centre (IGEIC), a key initiative under the vision towards building a 'Viksit Bharat' in 2047.

According to the government, the centre will help build the graphene ecosystem in the country with startups, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), academia, industry and government, including bilateral collaborations forming part of this global initiative.

The non-profit IGEIC will create a hub of excellence in graphene technology commercialisation, focusing on a range of applications from electronics and energy storage to healthcare to material coating and conveyance systems and sustainable material development.

S. Krishnan, Secretary, MeitY, highlighted the transformative potential of graphene and the role of IGEIC in placing India at the forefront of this global revolution.

“The establishment of IGEIC under the ‘Graphene Aurora’ programme reflects our commitment to developing cutting-edge solutions and creating a robust industrial base for advanced materials,” said Krishnan.

The centre will not only drive innovation but also create significant opportunities for startups and industry and economic growth,” he added.

The centre is strategically located with its R&D setup in Thiruvananthapuram and its corporate and business development hub in Bengaluru.

The manufacturing unit, supported by the Kerala government, is situated in Palakkad creating a comprehensive ecosystem for the development and commercialisation of graphene technology.

Graphene, a material derived from graphite and composed of pure carbon, is making waves across various industries. The versatility of graphene is paving the way for innovation in the fields of energy, construction, health, and electronics.

In January this year, MeitY launched a Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Intelligent Internet of Things (IIoT) Sensors and India’s first graphene centre - India Innovation Centre for Graphene (IICG) in Kerala.

The IICG has also been established at Makers Village Kochi by MeitY and Kerala government, along with Tata Steel Limited.

