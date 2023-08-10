MeitY launches indigenous web browser development challenge

New Delhi [India], August 10 : Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has launched a web browser development challenge ‘Indian Web Browser Development Challenge (IWBDC)' that seeks to inspire and empower technology enthusiasts, innovators, and developers from all corners of the country to create an indigenous web browser

“The IWBDC is an Open Challenge Competition that seeks to inspire and empower technology enthusiasts, innovators, and developers from all corners of the country to create an indigenous web browser with its own trust store with an inbuilt CCA India root certificate, cutting edge functionalities and enhanced security & data privacy protection features,” said the ministry in a release.

The proposed browser would also focus on accessibility and user friendliness, ensuring built-in support for individuals with diverse abilities.

Moreover, the browser envisions the ability to digitally sign documents using a crypto token, bolstering secure transactions and digital interactions.

The launch programme was participated by more than 200 participants from government departments, industry, start-up and academia through on-line and off-line mode. A panel discussion was also organized wherein the queries of the participants were answered.

The programme concluded with a call for all innovative minds to participate in the challenge and come out with an Indian Web Browser.

