MeitY leveraging BHASHINI and Sah'AI'yak: AI-powered, multilingual chatbot to assist visitors at Maha Kumbh 2025

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 16 : The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) is leveraging BHASHINI, a revolutionary initiative under the Digital India program, and Sah'AI'yak is an AI-powered, multilingual, voice-enabled chatbot designed to assist millions of visitors during Maha Kumbh 2025.

These deployments aim to ensure seamless communication and accessibility for all participants in the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, the Ministry of Culture stated on Thursday.

The Maha Kumbh, a massive gathering of pilgrims held every 12 years, represents the pinnacle of India's cultural and spiritual traditions. The 2025 edition, hosted in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, is attracting millions of people from diverse linguistic backgrounds.

By providing multilingual access in 11 Indian languages, BHASHINI is set to transform the way information is shared and consumed at this iconic event, the ministry stated.

The Kumbh Sah'AI'yak which was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The bot is powered by cutting-edge AI technologies (such as Llama LLM). Kumbh Sah'AI'yak aims to redefine pilgrim assistance by addressing their information and navigation needs while creating enduring memories of the Maha Kumbh 2025 experience.

The Kumbh Sah'AI'yak chatbot is created to enhance the visitor experience by providing seamless, real-time information and navigation assistance to all. BHASHINI's language translation supports the chatbot in 11 languages, including Hindi, English & 9 other Indian languages.

BHASHINI's deployment at Maha Kumbh 2025 exemplifies its transformative potential in bridging linguistic divides, the ministry stated.

Enabling seamless communication, not only enhances the event's inclusivity but also sets a precedent for leveraging technology to address India's linguistic diversity. As BHASHINI continues to evolve, it promises to play a pivotal role in realizing the vision of a truly connected and inclusive digital India.

Mahakumbh, which began on January 13, will continue until February 26. The next key bathing dates include January 29 (Mauni Amavasya - Second Shahi Snan), February 3 (Basant Panchami - Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).

