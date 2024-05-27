MeitY spearheads development of two healthcare technologies to reduce reliance on imports

New Delhi [India], May 27 : The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) led the development of two healthcare technologies to reduce the reliance on imports, MeitY said in a statement.

Both the healthcare instruments namely, a 1.5 Tesla MRI scanner and a 6 MEV Linear Accelerator are developed with the participation of the Society for Applied Microwave Electronics Engineering and Research (SAMEER) as the implementing agency, in collaboration (MRI) with Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), Trivendrum and Kolkata, Inter University Accelerator Centre (IUAC) and Dayanand Sagar Institute (DSI).

The 1.5 Tesla MRI scanner is a non-invasive medical imaging test used to visualise soft tissues, while the Linear Accelerator (LINAC) is utilized for cancer treatment using high-energy X-rays or electrons. Both projects have received financial support from MeitY, to make India move towards import substitution.

MeitY has funded these projects to boost domestic technology capabilities in healthcare, the statement added.

"In order to ensure that these technologies are accessible and affordable to the public, it is absolutely crucial to swiftly translate research into practical applications, expedite their development and deployment and fully leverage the benefits of indigenous health technologies for the benefit of people," the ministry further added.

The ministry emphasised the importance of industry engagement. The early engagement between the government and industry can identify synergies, enhance efficiencies and create impactful collaborations, the statement noted.

SAMEER has signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) for MRI and Transfer of Technology (ToT) for LINAC with B-MEC Imaging Pvt Ltd, Medirays Imaging Pvt. Ltd., Adonis Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd., INOXCVA Inox India Ltd., and Paras Defence and Technologies Ltd. among others.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary, MeitY highlighted the importance of crucial medical technologies and devices, its ever enhancing scope, challenges as well as the opportunities that India presents to the manufacturers. He informed that industry engagement is encouraging and reflects on MeitY sustained efforts in developing indigenous technologies.

