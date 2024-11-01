MeitY to launch the Digital India Common Service Center project; starting with Pilibhit, Gorakhpur

New Delhi [India], November 1 : The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) is launching the Digital India Common Service Centre (DICSC) project, starting with Pilibhit and Gorakhpur, the Ministry of Electronics and IT said on Friday.

Aimed at bridging the digital divide in rural India and ensuring digital services reach every citizen, the initiative will establish one model DICSC center in nearly all gram panchayats across 10 districts, totalling 4,740 centres nationwide, MeitY said.

Under the project, MeitY will establish 720 DICSC centres in Pilibhit, while Gorakhpur will have 1,273 centres.

Additional locations include Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (old Aurangabad, Maharashtra) with 870 centres, Chamba (Himachal Pradesh) with 309, Khammam (Telangana) with 589, Gandhinagar (Gujarat) with 288, Mamit (Mizoram) with 100, Jodhpur (Rajasthan) with 415, Leh (Ladakh) with 95, and Puducherry state with 81 DICSC centres.

The implementation and centralised technical monitoring of these centres will be managed by CSC e-Governance Services India Limited.

With a budget of Rs 31.6088 crore, the project is set to run initially for six months, with the possibility of extending it to nine months.

The primary goal is to create an integrated platform that provides essential e-governance services along with financial and commercial services to rural citizens, the ministry added.

The CSC centres in Pilibhit will offer a variety of services, including Aadhaar registration, banking, financial planning, tele-law, telemedicine, education, and e-commerce support.

Each CSC will be equipped with high-speed broadband connectivity and modern infrastructure to function as a multi-functional service center. This project aims to empower village-level entrepreneurs (VLEs), foster local economic growth and create job opportunities.

The initiative will also ensure transparent and sustainable service delivery through centralised technical monitoring, MeitY stated.

Additionally, GPS-enabled mobile vans will be deployed to promote government schemes and deliver essential services directly to remote areas, the ministry added.

The DICSC project is set to transform these regions by providing critical digital services that empower local entrepreneurs and promote inclusive growth, MeitY said.

