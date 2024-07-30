Melbat and Siechem Madurai Panthers cricket team announce extension of sponsorship agreement

New Delhi (India), July 30: Sports news portal Melbat has extended its sponsorship contract with renowned cricket team Siechem Madurai Panthers for 1 year.

As per the contract terms, Melbat will remain the title sponsor of Siechem Madurai Panthers and its logo will remain on the front of the club’s jersey. Melbat also reserves the right to organize raffles for kits autographed by team players and match tickets, as well as conduct fan meetings with Siechem Madurai Panthers players.

“The extension of our sponsorship agreement with the Siechem Madurai Panthers is fully consistent with our strategy to support sports in India. Last time, our partners reached the final part of the Tamil Nadu Premier League, and we hope for good results this season, too,” said a Melbat representative.

“We are pleased to extend the contract with Melbat, our reliable partner. We hope the agreement will help us achieve new successes and help fans get closer to their favorite game,” said a Madurai Panthers spokesperson.

Siechem Madurai Panthers was founded in 2016 in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, and plays in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL). In 2018, Siechem Madurai Panthers won the championship title.

Siechem Madurai Panthers is dedicated to providing talented local players an opportunity to showcase their capabilities in a professional league. The club’s most gifted athletes get the chance to prove themselves in the Indian Premier League and other major international leagues.

About Siechem Madurai Panthers

The Indian cricket team Siechem Madurai Panthers was founded in 2016 by Pothigai Groups. During its existence, the club took part in 7 seasons of the local professional Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL). As part of the Siechem League, Madurai Panthers won the league title in 2018 and have reached the playoffs two times – in 2019 and 2022.

About Melbat

Melbat sports news portal focuses on cricket, kabaddi and football news. Melbat actively supports sports development in India and has partnered with several Indian teams.

