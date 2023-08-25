Member of World Designing Forum Shweta Patel: Weaving Positivity and Sustainability Through Fashion at Shubheta

Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], August 25: Shweta Patel, a name synonymous with creativity, positivity, and sustainability, has been making waves in the world of fashion since her remarkable journey began. As an active member and designer of the World Designing Forum, Shweta’s contributions have been nothing short of inspiring. Her brainchild, the fashion brand Shubheta, founded in 2022, is making its mark by blending conscious design practices with an eco-friendly approach.



Hailing from the picturesque city of Udaipur, Shweta Patel found herself at the intersection of fashion, spirituality, and environmental consciousness during the tumultuous times of the COVID-19 pandemic. “The idea struck me during COVID,” she recalls, “The time was such that the whole nation was suffering, and I realized that through garments, I could depict people’s emotions and come up with some creativity so that people would feel light, calm, and positive.”



Shweta’s journey into a holistic approach to fashion was guided by her passion for reiki and tarot reading. She embraced the concept of eco-printing, a revolutionary technique that recently emerged, which uses organic materials to create positive designs. Her dedication and innovation were soon recognized by the World Designing Forum, propelling her into the spotlight as a beacon of sustainable fashion.



Her vision for society goes beyond the realm of clothing. “Life is a beautiful gift from God, and to serve mankind and spread positivity is my aim towards society,” Shweta says. With a deep connection to spirituality and a desire to spread positivity, Shweta believes that her brand, Shubheta, is not just a business but an embodiment of her philosophy. “It is just an approach to contributing to society and nature by not polluting trees and harming plants with chemicals, choosing a sustainable design practice with positive concepts,” she explains.



Shubheta’s mission is rooted in the principle of Ubuntu – the interconnectedness of humanity. “We believe in the power of compassion and humanity towards others,” Shweta affirms. The brand’s commitment to conscious and sustainable practices resonates with those who seek harmony with the environment. Shubheta’s creations not only align with the latest fashion trends but also offer a calming effect on the mind, spreading positivity with every piece.



In a world where fashion and sustainability often seem at odds, Shweta Patel and her brand Shubheta stand as a shining example of how the two can coexist harmoniously. As she continues her journey, Shweta invites everyone to join her in the pursuit of a more conscious and sustainable way of life.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor