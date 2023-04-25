Memorial Ceremony to Ancestor Huang Di in His Native Place in the year of Guimao was held solemnly

Zhengzhou [China], April 25 (/PRNewswire): On April 22, the Memorial Ceremony to Ancestor Huang Di in His Native Place in the year of Guimao was held in His Native Place of Ancestor Huang Di in Xinzheng, Henan. Descendants of Ancestor Yan Di and Ancestor Huang Di at home and abroad gathered once again in His Native Place of Ancestor Huang Di to worship Ancestor Huang Di - Xuanyuan.

The Memorial Ceremony to Ancestor Huang Di in His Native Place in the year of Guimao continued the theme of "Same Roots, Same Ancestors and Same Origins; Peace, Concord and Harmony". The rituals Memorial Ceremony to Ancestor Huang Di in His Native Place in the year of Guimao began at 9:50.

There are nine official rituals in the memorial ceremony:

Prosperous salute. All participants stood in awe and 21gun salutes were fired.

Contributing the flower baskets. The leaders of the Chinese state, the main leaders of the Henan provincial party committee and the provincial government, the leaders of the orgzing units, and the leaders of Zhengzhou and Xinzheng, contributed flower baskets to the statue of Ancestor Huang Di in turn.

Contributing the incense with cleansed hands. The ceremonial staff held containers containing water from the Yellow River to welcome the guests. Celebrities from all walks of life in Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan and outstanding Chinese representatives from all over the world paid tribute to Ancestor Huang Di - Xuanyuan.

Performing worshipping bows. The participants on the scene faced the statue of Ancestor Huang Di and bowed deeply, expressing the infinite respect of Descendants of Ancestor Yan Di and Ancestor Huang Di for the ancestors of civilization.

Reading the prayer respectfully. "Chinese civilization has a long history. People of all directions are blissed by the profound virtues and achievements of our ancestors" On behalf of hundreds of millions of Chinese descendants, the vice chairman of the 12th CPPCC National Committee, Qi Xuchun, respectfully read the ancestral worshiping article as the main worshipper.

Singing carols resonantly. Singers from Hong Kong, Taiwan, Macau and the mainland sang "Ode to Ancestor Huang Di" with actors from 56 ethnic groups, children's choirs, and 100 mixed choirs.

Worshiping with music and dance. The music and dance of Han Dynasty, Dance on Tray and Drum, which was bred in the Yellow River Basin two thousand years ago, were beautifully presented, accomped by Zheng's ancient tune "Book of Poems- Folklore of Zheng- Zi Jin". We pay tributes to our ancestors together in ancient times and today.

Praying for China. A picture scroll of the Yellow River unfolded slowly in the center of the Ancestral Worshiping Platform. Blessing guests from all walks of life held auspicious blessing seals and stamped on the scroll, and then worshipped Ancestor Huang Di the yellow soil from Henan, the red soil from Yunnan, the white soil from Xinjiang, the black soil from Liaoning, the green soil from Anhui, the "five-color soil" and the "five sorts of grains" of quinoa, ji, millet, wheat and rice.

This ceremony was co-sponsored by the People's Government of Henan Province, the China people's Political Consultative Committee of Henan Province, the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, the All-China Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese, the All-China Federation of Taiwan Compatriots, and the Association for Yanhuang Culture of China; was co-orgzed by the People's Government of Zhengzhou City and the People's Government of Xinzheng City.

Contact: Zhang Yi

Tel.: 0086-371-67182663

Email: zhengzhoudwxb@163.com

This story has been provided by PRNewswire. will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (/PRNewswire)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor