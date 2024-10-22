Men's Grooming for Diwali: Traditional Style with a Modern Edge

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 22: As the celebrations ramp up with family gatherings, festive parties, and back-to-back photo moments, there's one question you can't avoid:

Will you just blend in, or will you turn heads this Diwali?

The CODE to stealing the spotlight?

Nailing the perfect fusion of tradition and modern style.

With expectations high and everyone bringing their A-game, it's not just about showing up; it's about showing up flawless.

Here's Wild Stone CODE's ultimate grooming guide to mastering that "traditional yet stylish" Diwali glow-up.

Because anything less? It just won't cut it.

Skincare

Healthy, glowing skin is the first step to looking your best in traditional wear.

Here's how you can ensure your skin is festival-ready:

* Face Cleanser: Use a gentle, hydrating face wash to cleanse away dirt and oil buildup, giving you a fresh look.

* Moisturiser: Hydrate your skin with a lightweight moisturiser. Look for one that offers a non-greasy finishideal for wearing under festive attire like kurtas or sherwanis.

* Sunscreen: Protect your skin during daytime celebrations. Choose a broad-spectrum, non-greasy SPF to keep your skin smooth.

* Face Pack: Treat yourself to a detoxifying face pack with natural ingredients to reset before and after parties.

Beard Care

Your beard can unhide a traditional yet polished look.

Here is how to style it:

For the Bearded Look:

* Use nourishing beard oil before you sleep.

* After brushing your beard softly, use wax to shape it and keep it well-groomed. Pair this with a traditional outfit like a kurta-pajama for a royal and edgy look

Perfume-planning

Your fragrance plays a massive role in leaving a lasting impression. Traditional outfits call for rich, deep scents that echo the warmth of the season.

* Fragrance Notes: Include luxury perfumes for men with notes of sandalwood, musk, or amberfragrances deeply rooted in tradition. These perfumes exude effortless sophistication to your look.

* Application Tips: Spritz the fragrance on pulse points like the wrists, neck, and behind the ears. For longer-lasting effects, spray a little on your clothes, especially if you're wearing silk or cotton.

Hair Styling: Merging Classic and Contemporary

Your hairstyle can either amp up or dull your entire look.

Here is how to combine traditional vibes with modern trends:

Pre-Styling Routine: Use a lightweight styling cream or hair serum before combing to add shine and volume. This helps achieve a neat, slick look, perfect for traditional events.

* Classic Side Part: For a timeless look, go for a side part. Use pomade or hair wax to keep the look sharp and in place. It pairs beautifully with an Indian ethnic outfit.

* Messy Textured Style: If you want a slightly messy yet controlled look, style your hair with hair wax, which will keep it in shape throughout the day. This pairs perfectly with Indo-Western outfits like a Nehru jacket or a fusion-style sherwani.

With the perfect combo of classic elegance and modern swagger, you'll be the talk of every Diwali party.

Groom like a pro and let your style shine brighter than the fireworks.

Because who needs extra lights when you're already glowing?

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor