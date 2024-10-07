Mental Math World Cup 2024: Triumphs and the Unveiling of Global Mathematical Excellence

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 7: Live Math Competitions and League is a pioneering platform that breaks techniques and geography barriers. Contestants are not limited to competing solely against fellow Abacus mathletes or Vedic Math experts, nor are they confined to regional competitions. Instead, participants get rare opportunities to match their skills against mathletes from anywhere, regardless of their preferred techniquewhether Abacus, Vedic Math, or traditional methods.

For future STEM aspirants, mastering mental math provides a decisive edge over those who haven't developed this crucial skill. The earlier children begin to nurture their mental math abilities, the greater their advantageespecially between the ages of 6 to 12, which is considered the prime time to start mastering these skills.

Global events like the Mental Math World Cup by Live Math Competitions and League provide an international platform to test and showcase skills. Parents and teachers should seize this opportunity to develop children's mental math abilities early.

From Left to Right: Co-Founders Navazesh Shetty, Avinash Shetty and Prakyath Bhandary

Navazesh Shetty is the Content Lead at Live Math Competitions and League. She creates engaging educational content that makes mental math accessible and exciting for young learners. Her expertise in training and coaching shapes the competition's educational strategies.

Avinash Shetty spearheads regional and global partnerships, focusing on expanding reach and building strategic collaborations. With a strong operations and program management background, he plays a key role in driving the organisation's growth.

Prakyath Bhandary leads technology implementation and backend operations, focusing on innovative solutions to boost organizational efficiency. He holds an MBA in Marketing from SIESCOMS Mumbai.

Co-Founders Vision

The Co-Founders envision elevating Mental Math to a global sport like chess, highlighting the impactful work of tutors, institutes, and schools worldwide. Their mission is to make Mental Math exciting and accessible, inspiring a new generation to see it as both cool and mentally engaging.

Celebrating Exceptional Talent

Over 8,100 participants from 59 countries competed in Round 1 of the Mental Math World Cup 2024. From this, 3,862 advanced to the Grand Finale in August, a live, on-camera event across 17 time zones, where contestants raced for titles like World Super Topper, Country Topper, and School Topper.

World Rank 1, 2, and 3 in each age category received cash prizes, along with the top three in the elite Zenmaster Challenge, a high-skill Challenge for seasoned mathletes. All participants earned e-Certificates, while top achievers at the World and Country levels were awarded Medals and Certificates of Excellence for their outstanding performance.

Looking Beyond: Future Competitions

As we bid farewell to MMWC 2024, Team Live Math Competitions and League extend an invitation to all participants across the globe to join us in upcoming competitions, including

* The 2nd Edition of the Global Mental Math Olympiad 2024 will be held on the 26th and 27th of October in Dubai, UAE.

* Registrations are on Mental Math World Cup 2025

* Bahrain Mental Math Challenge 2025 - Coming Soon

Website: www.livemcl.com | Facebook: @LiveMCAL |

Instagram: @livemathcompetitionsandleague

