MentorKart Secures USD 250K funding, round Led by Realtime (RTAF) and TiE Angels (India) to Revolutionize Skilling and Job-Readiness

Delhi NCR [India], September 28: CareerTech platform MentorKart®, today unveiled that it has raised $250K from Realtime (RTAF) and Tie Angel India. MentoKart solves a major challenge of corporate clients to source, screen, and skill/develop candidates for roles across functions.

Mentorkart runs academies on its platform for companies with the objective of making recruits job-ready and achieving peak productivity from the day they join.

"MentorKart plans to utilize these funds to expand its customer base and extend its outreach to aspiring professionals in Tier 2/3 cities looking to kick start their careers across diverse industries."

Till date, MentorKart has raised $500K from Realtime (RTAF), Lets Venture, Startup Buddy and others.

Mahavir Pratap Sharma, Chair TIA is very optimistic about TIA’s investment in MentorKart for two reasons - The skilling with outcome for the youth of today and the GTM strategy of MentorKart are absolutely path breaking and will take the start-up to great heights.

"We're thrilled to invest in MentorKart's ambitious vision. Their dual-focus approach addresses both corporate skilling demands and the aspirations of young professionals from every corner of our country. By leveraging Generative AI, MentorKart is set to redefine how talent acquisition, engagement, and upskilling is approached. Their drive to tap into Tier 2 and 3 markets aligns with Realtime's commitment to empowering the future of our workforce. We believe this funding will propel MentorKart to new heights, creating a more job-ready generation and bridging the industry-academia gap," - Pranay Mathur, Partner & CEO, Realtime (RTAF).

“MentorKart is on a mission to address a dual challenge, catering to the needs of both employers and ambitious young professionals. The company is also taking bold steps to incorporate Generative AI technology into its platform, enabling scalable acquisition, engagement, and monetization,"- Ashish Khare, Founder & CEO, MentorKart.

"MentorKart's core mission is to catalyze life transformations and sculpt prosperous careers. Their vision entails a revolutionary overhaul of the job and skill development landscape, diligently working to bridge the chasm between untapped talent and promising opportunities. Distinguished by their distinctive approach of harmonizing the entire employability ecosystem, MentorKart stands out in a crowded marketplace. Fueled by a product-centric growth strategy, MentorKart remains unwavering in its commitment to directly facilitate employment for over 5,000+ young individuals in the coming months. Concurrently, their goal is to empower and upskill more than 100,000+ students, propelling their user base to soar beyond the 1-million mark on the MentorKart platform."

"In a steadfast commitment to fostering national and regional inclusivity, the company has forged several strategic alliances, MentorKart has successfully onboarded over 100+ partners in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities across various states, with ambitious plans to bolster this number to 500+ within the next few months. This concerted effort aims to empower local talent and drive regional development. Furthermore, MentorKart has nurtured a robust network of mentors, offering users invaluable guidance and support. The platform's influence extends far beyond its core user base, with a sprawling ecosystem that serves over half a million individuals through collaborative connections with popular job portals, universities, and colleges."

"With a distinctive ecosystem-based approach and an advanced technological platform, MentorKart aims to revolutionize how individuals acquire skills and forge connections with job opportunities, thereby creating a profound impact on the aspirations of budding professionals."

Real Time Angel Fund (RTAF) is a SEBI registered angel fund based in India that specializes in early-stage investments in innovative startups. The fund is sector agnostic with focus on sectors such as Healthtech, fintech, green energy, artificial intelligence, and consumer technology, and provides startups with capital, mentorship, and operational support.

TiE India Angels (TIA), a global network of angel investors from chapters across the world, has also invested in this round of fund raise. TIA is an early stage investor network and invests up to half a million, and with its strength to mentor and help with outreach across the globe is a very strategic investor for start-ups with eventual global aspirations.

For more details Visit www.mentorkart.com.

