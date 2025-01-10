Mercedes-Benz India to unveil 8 new models this year, 20 new touch points

New Delhi, Jan 10 Luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz India plans to unveil at least eight new models in 2025, as it registered its highest-ever sales at 19,565 units in the domestic market last year, fuelled by the rising demand for high-end cars in a fast-growing economy.

According to Santosh Iyer, MD, Mercedes-Benz India, the roadmap for 2025 is clear and the company “will focus on product portfolio and increase luxury touch points across India”.

The German automobile manufacturer plans to invest Rs 450 crore in India over the next three years, and aims to launch 20 new touch-points by the end of this year alone.

Mercedes-Benz India also plans to launch its much-awaited model 'AMG GLE 53 Coupe' by Q2 this year.

Last year, the automaker clocked 12.4 per cent year-on-year growth and all four quarters were “really strong”.

The strong growth in the second half last year “was possible due to the long-wheelbase E-class, the new launches in our electric car portfolio,” according to Iyer.

Meanwhile, the EV share of Mercedes-Benz India’s overall car portfolio surpassed 6 per cent last year, representing a 94 per cent year-on-year growth in penetration.

In 2024, the automaker launched its new 'AMG C 63 S E PERFORMANCE' model equipped with F1 hybrid technology priced at Rs 1.95 crore, aimed at driving up sales volumes of its high-end vehicles which are priced upwards of Rs 1.5 crore.

The increase in luxury car sales also underscores the rising incomes of the upper middle class with the Indian economy emerging as the fastest growing economy in the world. This also reflected in the higher number of income tax payers in the above Rs 1 crore earnings segment.

