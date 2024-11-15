Mercedes-Benz to Increase Car Prices by Up to 3% in India from January 2025

German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz announced on Friday that it will raise the prices of its entire model range in India by up to 3% from January 1, 2025. The price hike is attributed to increased input costs, inflationary pressures, and higher operational expenses. The revised prices will range from an increase of Rs 2 lakh for the GLC to Rs 9 lakh for the premium Mercedes-Maybach S 680 luxury limousine, as per a statement from Mercedes-Benz India.

According to a report of PTI, Mercedes-Benz India stated that the combination of rising input costs, inflation, and higher operational expenses has been putting significant pressure on its business operations. The company has been absorbing these increased operational costs for the past three quarters, the statement added.

“Over the past three quarters, we have been facing increased pressure on our cost structure primarily driven by escalating material cost, fluctuating commodity pricing, increased logistics expenses and inflationary cost,” Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director & CEO Santosh Iyer said.

Mercedes-Benz India currently offers a range of vehicles, with prices starting at Rs 45 lakh for the A-Class and going up to Rs 3.6 crore for the G63 SUV.

