Merck Foundation Africa Health Media Training Was Conducted During the 10th "Africa Asia Luminary" in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 24: Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, conducted their annual conference, the 10th Edition of "Merck Foundation Africa Asia Luminary" recently in India, in the presence of African First Ladies, also the Ambassadors of "Merck Foundation More Than a Mother", as Guests of Honor. During their Annual Conference, Merck Foundation Health Media Training session was conducted on Day 2, for African journalists, to emphasize on the important role the media plays to influence the society to create a cultural shift with the aim to Break Infertility Stigma, Support Girl Education, Stop Gender Based Violence, End Child Marriage, End FGM, and Women Empowerment at all levels and raise awareness about early detection & prevention of Diabetes & Hypertension.

Watch the Merck Foundation Health Media Training session here: https://fb.watch/o1L6C_vBuy/?mibextid=2Rb1fB

The Merck Foundation Health Media Training is a part of 'Merck Foundation More than a Mother' Community Awareness Program.

In 2023, Merck Foundation in partnership with Africa's First Ladies also conducted their online Health Media Training on monthly basis. The training courses were provided for more than 730 journalists from 22 countries such as; Malawi, Burundi, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Angola, Mozambique, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Tanzania, Botswana, Namibia, Central African Republic, Benin, Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, Senegal, Chad, Cameroon, and Zimbabwe.

Moreover, since 2017, Merck Foundation has provided their Health Media Training for more than 3000 media representatives from 35 countries in Africa.

Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation, Chairperson of Merck Foundation Africa Asia Luminary and President of "More Than a Mother" campaign said, "I have always believed that the media plays a significant role in shaping our society, as it enters every home. The journalists can make a difference through their day-to-day work and create a cultural shift by raising awareness about social and health issues like Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Ending Child Marriage, Stopping GBV and raising awareness about early detection and prevention of Diabetes & Hypertension."

Merck Foundation Health Media Training conducted during the 10th Edition of Merck Foundation Africa Asia Luminary 2023 was chaired by Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej and addressed by top experts from the fields of Fertility, Psychiatry, Diabetes, and media stalwarts from countries like Ghana, DRC, Kenya, Angola, Malawi, Zambia, Zimbabwe, and Mauritius.

During the 10th Edition of Merck Foundation Africa Asia Luminary, the First Ladies of 11 African Countries, also the Ambassadors of Merck Foundation "More Than a Mother", celebrated the 6th Anniversary of Merck Foundation and marked the 11-year journey of Merck Foundation development programs that started in 2012.

During Day 1 of the conference, the Plenary Session of Merck Foundation Africa Asia Luminary 2023 was held, during which a high-level panel meeting of Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative Summit was conducted, where the African First Ladies shared the impact report of Merck Foundation programs in their respective countries.

During Day 2 of the conference, four important parallel Medical and Scientific Sessions on Oncology, Diabetes & Hypertension, Fertility and Reproductive Care, and Medical capacity building of other specialties such as; respiratory, acute care, emergency pediatric and neonatal care and more, were conducted, in addition to the Merck Foundation Health Media Training session.

Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej also announced the Call for Applications for 8 important awards in partnership with African First Ladies for Media, Musicians, Fashion Designers, Filmmakers, students, and new potential talents in these fields, during the Merck Foundation Health Media Training.

"I firmly believe that media, art, and fashion play an important role in raising awareness about sensitive social and health issues. Therefore, we have been launching these awards since 2017, in partnership with my dear sisters, the African First Ladies who are also the Ambassadors of Merck Foundation 'More Than a Mother'. I am looking forward to all the entries from African countries for these important awards," Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej added.

Details of the Awards:

1. Merck Foundation Africa Media Recognition Awards "More Than a Mother" 2024: Media representatives and media students are invited to showcase their work to raise awareness about one or more of the following social issues such as: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, and/ or Stopping GBV at all levels.

Submission deadline: 30th September 2024.

2. Merck Foundation Film Awards "More Than a Mother" 2024: All African Filmmakers, Students of Film Making Training Institutions, or Young Talents of Africa are invited to create and share a long or short FILMS, either drama, documentary, or docudrama to deliver strong and influential messages to address one or more of the following social issues such as: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, and/ or Stopping GBV at all levels.

Submission deadline: 30th September 2024.

3. Merck Foundation Fashion Awards "More Than a Mother" 2024: All African Fashion Students and Designers are invited to create and share designs to deliver strong and influential messages to raise awareness about one or more of the following social issues such as: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, and/ or Stopping GBV at all levels.

Submission deadline: 30th September 2024.

4. Merck Foundation Song Awards "More Than a Mother" 2024: All African Singers and Musical Artists are invited to create and share a SONG with the aim to address one or more of the following social issues such as: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, and/ or Stopping GBV at all levels.

Submission deadline: 30th September 2024.

5. Merck Foundation Media Recognition Awards 2024 "Diabetes & Hypertension": Media representatives are invited to showcase their work through strong and influential messages to promote a healthy lifestyle and raise awareness about the prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Submission deadline: 30th October 2024.

6. Merck Foundation Film Awards 2024 "Diabetes & Hypertension": All African Filmmakers, Students of Film Making Training Institutions, or Young Talents of Africa are invited to create and share a long or short FILMS, either drama, documentary, or docudrama to deliver strong and influential messages to promote a healthy lifestyle raise awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Submission deadline: 30th October 2024.

7. Merck Foundation Fashion Awards 2024 "Diabetes & Hypertension": All African Fashion Students and Designers are invited to create and share designs to deliver strong and influential messages to promote a healthy lifestyle and raise awareness about the prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Submission deadline: 30th October 2024.

8. Merck Foundation Song Awards 2024 "Diabetes & Hypertension": All African Singers and Musical Artists are invited to create and share a SONG with the aim to promote a healthy lifestyle and raise awareness about the prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Submission deadline: 30th October 2024.

Entries for all the awards are to be submitted via email to:

submit@merck-foundation.com

For information on the above awards, please visit the website: www.merck-foundation.com

Summarizing Merck Foundation's initiatives and impact:

Merck Foundation is transforming the Patient care landscape and making history together with its partners in Africa, Asia, and beyond, through:

* 1700+ Scholarships provided by Merck Foundation for doctors from 50 Countries in 42 critical and underserved medical specialties.

Merck Foundation is also creating a culture shift and breaking the silence about a wide range of social and health issues in Africa and underserved communities through:

* 3000+ Media Persons from more than 30 countries trained to better raise awareness about different social and health issues

* 8 Different Awards launched annually for best media coverage, fashion designers, films, and songs

* Around 30 songs to address health and social issues, by local singers across Africa

* 8 Children's Storybooks in three languages - English, French, and Portuguese

* 7 Awareness Animation films in four languages - English, French, Portuguese and Spanish to raise awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes & Hypertension and supporting girl education.

* Pan African TV Program "Our Africa by Merck Foundation" addressing Social and Health Issues in Africa through "Fashion and ART with Purpose" Community

* 1000+ Girls from 15 African countries supported through scholarships or school items, annually.

* 12 Social Media Channels with more than 5 Million Followers.

