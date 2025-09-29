Merck Foundation and First Ladies of Africa and Asia mark World Heart Day by providing 925 scholarships in 52 countries

BusinessWire India

Nairobi [Kenya] / Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 29: Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany marks 'World Heart Day 2025' in partnership with First Ladies of Africa and Asia, Ministries of Health, Medical Societies, and Academia, through their Nationwide Diabetes & Hypertension Blue Points Program.

Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation emphasized, "At Merck Foundation, we mark World Heart Day every day through our continuous efforts to strengthen healthcare capacity and expand access to quality and equitable care in Cardiology, Cardiovascular Preventive, Hypertension, and Diabetes, across Africa, Asia, and Latin America.

I am proud to share that, in partnership with our Ambassadors, The First Ladies of Africa & Asia and partners like Ministries of Health, Medical Societies and Academia, we have provided 925 scholarships for doctors from 52 countries of Online One-year PG Diploma and Two-year Master degree in Cardiovascular Preventive, Cardiology, Diabetes, Endocrinology, Clinical Nutrition and Obesity & Weight Management; One Year clinical Fellowship program for Diabetes and Hypertension; and also a special 3-month Diabetes Mastercourse in English, French, Portuguese and Spanish. These scholarships are helping to build a robust network of specialists, reaching beyond major cities and capitals."

Merck Foundation has in total provided more than 2400 scholarships for doctors from 52 countries in 44 critical and underserved medical specialties.

Dr. Nakigunda Kiroga, Merck Foundation Alumnus from Tanzania shares, "I am deeply grateful to Merck Foundation for the opportunity to pursue PG Diploma and MSc in Cardiology. The training program has strengthened my confidence in assessing patients' cardiovascular risks and applying evidence-based interventions to reduce them. It has also helped to brace my research capabilities. Moreover, the training program has also equipped me to better educate and guide my patients on their treatment plans and the lifestyle changes that will most benefit their health."

According to the World Heart Federation, cardiovascular diseases (CVD) are the second leading cause of death in sub-Saharan Africa, claiming the lives of over 1 million people every year. Alarmingly, high blood pressure is responsible for more than half of all CVD-related deaths on the continent, highlighting the urgent need for preventive measures and increased awareness around cardiovascular health.

Therefore, Merck Foundation has launched a range of community awareness initiatives aimed at promoting a healthy lifestyle, and emphasizing the prevention, early detection, and effective management of diabetes and hypertension.

In partnership with African First Ladies, Merck Foundation has released children's storybooks and adapted animation Films "Mark's Pressure" and "Sugar Free Jude".

"On the occasion of World Heart Day 2025, I am excited to share 'Mark's Pressure' and 'Sugar Free Jude', the first animation films in Africa designed to raise awareness about hypertension, diabetes, and the importance of healthy lifestyles among children and youth across the continent and beyond. These films are adaptations of our children's storybooks and aim to inspire communities to reduce sugar and salt intake, exercise regularly, eat nutritious foods, and avoid smoking. By promoting these habits, we can tackle diabetes and hypertension which are the major risk factors for serious complications and heart disease and empower future generations to lead healthier lives," added Senator Dr. Kelej.

Watch the "Mark's Pressure" Animation film here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zJylVgGbvtA

Watch the "Sugar Free Jude" Animation film here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mjbOvjVC3uE

Merck Foundation's pan African TV program "Our Africa", that is conceptualized, produced, directed, and co-hosted by Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and features African Fashion Designers, Singers, and prominent experts from various domains with the aim to raise awareness about social and health issues, has episodes dedicated to raise awareness about Diabetes and Promoting Healthy Lifestyle.

Watch the Episode on promoting Healthy Lifestyle here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ok6_B8EKNks

Watch the Episode on Diabetes Awareness here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fz1S1Dlugkc

All episodes of "Our Africa" are available on social media handles of Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube) and Merck Foundation (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube).

Merck Foundation together with African and Asian First Ladies, annually launches their Awards for Media, Fashion Designers, Filmmakers, Musicians, Singers, and emerging talents from these fields to Promote a healthy lifestyle and raise awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Details of the awards:

1. Merck Foundation Media Recognition Awards 2025 "Diabetes & Hypertension": Media representatives are invited to showcase their work through strong and influential messages to promote a healthy lifestyle and raise awareness about the prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Submission deadline: 30th October 2025.

2. Merck Foundation Film Awards 2025 "Diabetes & Hypertension": All African Filmmakers, Students of Film Making Training Institutions, or Young Talents of Africa are invited to create and share a long or short FILMS, either drama, documentary, or docudrama to deliver strong and influential messages to promote a healthy lifestyle raise awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Submission deadline: 30th October 2025.

3. Merck Foundation Fashion Awards 2025 "Diabetes & Hypertension": All African Fashion Students and Designers are invited to create and share designs to deliver strong and influential messages to promote a healthy lifestyle and raise awareness about the prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Submission deadline: 30th October 2025.

4. Merck Foundation Song Awards 2025 "Diabetes & Hypertension": All African Singers and Musical Artists are invited to create and share a SONG with the aim to promote a healthy lifestyle and raise awareness about the prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Submission deadline: 30th October 2025.

Entries for all the awards are to be submitted via email to:

submit@merck-foundation.com

